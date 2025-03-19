A Young Sheldon Actor Sang The CBS Show's Theme Song

As far as Steve Burns goes, for the umpteenth time, he hosted the Nickelodeon series "Blue's Clues" from 1996 until 2002, at which point he handed over the reins to Donovan Patton (who, unlike Burns, didn't use his real first name for his character, preferring to use the name "Joe"). Burns' time on "Blue's Clues" was marked by his gentle and patient hosting gig as Steve, Blue's "owner" ... and years after he left the show, he worked on "Young Sheldon" and started a series of videos that provide a safe space for grown-up fans of "Blue's Clues" who might be having a rough time in this tumultuous world.

According to a 2024 interview with Today, Burns first checked in with his now-adult fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2021, and ever since, he's been making TikTok videos that just basically serve as a mental health break for viewers (Burns usually asks how the viewer is doing and doesn't say a lot, just providing a little support).

"The philosophy of 'Blue's Clues' was always about respect, and always about communicating with the home viewer from a place of understanding and without condescension," Burns told the outlet. "Back in the day, that meant talking about shapes and colors and graham crackers, but if you simply scale that up, now we're talking about the pandemic and student loans and adulting. We're talking about how difficult it is to move through this life as an adult person, but also how wonderful it is." This is an incredibly sweet gesture from Burns, and also, now you know he sang the theme song for "Young Sheldon" to boot.

"Young Sheldon" is available to stream on both Max and Netflix.