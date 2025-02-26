Can You Watch Young Sheldon Without First Seeing The Big Bang Theory?

Folks of a certain persuasion often had a, shall we say, contentious relationship with "The Big Bang Theory" when it was airing on CBS. The exaggerated characterization and humor of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's comedy series, coupled with its rampant casual sexism early on, made it an object of scorn in certain online social circles and fandoms. (So far as "Community"-heads, in particular, were concerned, "The Big Bang Theory" was public enemy number one.) That it was also a beast in the ratings game only made people that much more comfortable with punching up at it.

However, just as /Film's BJ Colangelo was right to include "The Big Bang Theory" on her list of the five best Lorre shows, I'm going to extend an olive branch to all those out there who adore Sheldon Cooper and friends and admit: "The Big Bang Theory" doesn't entirely deserve the bad rap it gets.

Yes, the show's hacky nerd culture jokes can test your patience, and goodness knows its male characters can be emotional terrorists. (This is the part where I give Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter the side-eye.) Yet, as the series goes along, its characters not only evolve into better people, but their relationships with one another also take on greater dimensions and become genuinely endearing. "The Big Bang Theory" even improves by leaps and bounds when it comes to its gender dynamics after making Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) part of the central ensemble a few seasons in — as co-lead Simon Helberg would gladly tell you.

Ready for another truth bomb? The show's prequel spin-off, "Young Sheldon," is good, actually. Just as pertinently, it's a series that viewers who either despise or have never watched "The Big Bang Theory" can enjoy as much as (and perhaps even more than) those who tuned in for all 12 seasons of grown-up Sheldon's escapades.