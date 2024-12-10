Two The Big Bang Theory Actors Made The Show Better, According To Simon Helberg

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," which chronicled the making of "The Big Bang Theory" and its entire 12 season run, both Simon Helberg and Jim Parsons continued singing Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik's praises. (Bialik and Parsons' characters Amy and Sheldon got married, as did Helberg and Rauch's characters Howard and Bernadette, meaning they were almost always working together past a certain point.)

"She really is the kindest, gentlest person," Helberg told Radloff of Rauch. "I don't know how to say it in a way that rings of clichés, but I really do mean it. I might have exploited her as some kind of makeshift therapist throughout the years because her eyes are just enveloping so you let go completely. I have a really strong memory of her first episode — that scene in the restaurant where the date happened [...] It was like having the best partner you could have. You're really only as good as your partner, so I was happy to be doing the show in tandem with her forever from then on out."

As for Parsons, he worried that Amy, originally meant as "a female version of Sheldon," might not stick around long-term ... so he decided he would fight to ensure that Amy could evolve as a character and stay on the show. "At some point I felt a certain way about working with Mayim that I was like, if for whatever reason we seemed to be weaning her off of this show as a character, I would go and talk to [the writers]," Parsons recalled. "I said this years ago, but I believe it even more now that one of the smartest things that the writers room ever did was introduce Bernadette and Amy at a point where, as far as interests and storylines go, we did not need them yet. The writers did not let the well run dry before they were like, 'Oh God, should we adopt a kid? Should we bring in a monkey?' You know what I mean? They plugged these people in to see what was going to work and how it would work, and I thought it was genius."