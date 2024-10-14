Why The Big Bang Theory Never Confirmed Penny's Last Name - Is It Teller?

"The Big Bang Theory" initially conceptualized Penny as a girl robot rather than a human woman, and its early seasons frequently made use of the objectifying, misogynistic tropes of '80s movies about nerds and hot girls. The show also utilized the insufferable character type that Pop Culture Detective dubbed the "Adorkable Misogynist." As that site puts it, "Adorkable Misogynists are male characters whose geeky version of masculinity is framed as comically pathetic yet still endearing. Their status as nerdy 'nice guys' then lets them off the hook for a wide range of creepy, entitled, and sexist behaviors."

For her part, Cuoco has mostly been positive about the show's decision not to give Penny a last name."It's kind of a personal thing," she told CBS News in 2017. "It feels like a jinx. We haven't said it for so long. I feel like if we said it, the world will explode." She said something similar at the show's 2019 wrap party, telling TVLine, "I kind of love it. So many things are revealed in the last few episodes; you get a lot of satisfying moments. But I kind of love that [we'll never know her last name]." In a different interview a year earlier, Cuoco told The Talk (via E! News) she did want to know Penny's name, but she appeared to be joking.

Molaro has also implied that the show's team saw Penny's last name as a sort of a jinx, with The Hollywood Reporter quoting him as saying, "[Eventually] we got nervous and superstitious about giving her one ... it will always be Hofstadter" at a WonderCon panel five years ago. Much has been made of Penny's lack of last name, but if the decision to leave her without one — at least, until she takes her husband's — gives us the ick, it's probably because it's emblematic of larger issues with the show's depictions of women that aren't quite as easy to grapple with. Throughout its run, the show also glosses over or casually normalizes real issues women face, like sexist stereotyping, objectification, consent problems, stalking, unplanned pregnancy, gendered domestic roles, and lots and lots of sexual harassment. Love the show's writing decision or hate it, but when it comes to questions we still have for "The Big Bang Theory" writers, Penny's last name is not at the top of the list.