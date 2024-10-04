Kaley Cuoco's Penny Almost Wasn't A Human In The Big Bang Theory

When a sitcom lasts 12 seasons, there's a good chance it'll undergo some nips and tucks over the years to keep it looking and feeling fresh. "Will they or won't they" tension will eventually have to get paid off. Characters may date, get married, even divorced (see "Rhoda"); basically, unless you're dealing with an animated sitcom like "The Simpsons" (where the characters have been the same age for 36 seasons), you've got to switch things up on occasion – and this doesn't mean resorting to something cheap like casting a new family member a la Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch."

In other words, it's vital to not paint yourself into a corner with a main character if you're looking to keep a series going for a particularly long haul, which, no matter what you think of his myriad hit series, Chuck Lorre has been very good at doing throughout his successful sitcom writing-and-producing career. And if you're looking for the platonic ideal of a Lorre show, you need to look no further than "The Big Bang Theory," which ran 12 seasons without completely tiring out its fan base.

So you might be surprised to learn that Lorre almost derailed the series leaving the station with a disastrous character choice that would've turned one of its most beloved characters into a robot.