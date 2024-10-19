The Secret Origin Of Sheldon Cooper's 'Bazinga' On The Big Bang Theory

When you think of "The Big Bang Theory," you probably think of a few identifying things. "Nerds." A laugh track. The made-up word "Bazinga." So, what's the deal with that last one? Why does Sheldon Cooper — played by Jim Parsons — say it on the CBS sitcom? According to an oral history of the series, the answer is pretty ridiculous.

In "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" by Jessica Radloff, some of the show's stars and creative team discussed "Bazinga" and how it became a part of the show. Though Sheldon says it during the series' second season, it truly became a "catchphrase" of sorts in the season 3 episode "The Einstein Approximation," which Radloff noted is more commonly known as "the ball-pit episode." As showrunner and executive producer Steve Molaro told it, the series' writing team was trying to come up with something funny for Sheldon to say in the episode — and they were inspired by a colleague.

While Sheldon is running loose in a ball pit (more on that whole thing shortly), he makes a joke, and as Molaro explained, his fellow showrunner and creator Chuck Lorre wanted the audience to know Sheldon is intentionally being cheeky in this moment. While the series' creatives were trying to figure it out, Molaro recalled, they realized one of their own had the key: writer Stephen Engel. "Stephen would intentionally play terrible practical jokes in the writers room to be funny, like a room bit," Molaro told Radloff. "He would have a grapefruit, and when he finished his grapefruit, he would put the two halves back together with scotch tape and say, 'Hey, would somebody like a grapefruit?' You'd say, 'Sure, Stephen, thank you. This grapefruit looks amazing.' And we'd pull the two halves apart knowing that they were taped together, and he would say, 'Haha, bazinga, gotcha!' And that's where it came from. It's kind of a boring story, actually."