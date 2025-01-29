The 5 Best Chuck Lorre TV Shows, Ranked

Chuck Lorre may be "The King of Sitcoms," but his golden goose comes in the form of 12 seasons of the pop culture phenomenon "The Big Bang Theory," which he co-created with Bill Prady. Few popular sitcoms have ever been as polarizing as "The Big Bang Theory," with its undeniable popularity bringing in millions of viewers (and dollars) despite the numerous critics and viewers alike who consider the show one of the worst comedies ever made. Regardless of how anyone feels about the show or how it ended, to deny the impact and sitcom cultural shift that occurred in the wake of "Big Bang Theory" is to be ahistorical. Not only has the show spawned two separate spin-off series, but it also helped to normalize geek culture as no longer being a niche interest, all while comic book movies and the new eras of "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" picked up steam.

More importantly, it also proved there was still value in the multi-camera sitcom performed for a live studio audience, absolutely crushing it in the ratings game when it looked like the form was going to shift to prioritize single-camera comedies that often broke the fourth wall. The show, which revolved around four scientists and a "normal" gal named Penny, relied on well-trodden tropes and surface-level punchlines, but people couldn't get enough of it. "Bazinga" shirts sold like hotcakes, and once the series finally introduced two female scientists in season 4 to balance its gender dynamic, "The Big Bang Theory" stopped being quite so cringe-worthy and instead started to resemble a hang-out sitcom about people with varying levels of social skills learning how to be a community. Love it or hate it, the sitcom landscape as we currently know it owes a hell of a lot to the "Big Bang."