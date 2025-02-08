Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Wishes This Oscar-Winning Actress Played Adult Paige Swanson
Mckenna Grace's run on the "Big Bang Theory" franchise seemingly ended with "Young Sheldon," but she has ideas in mind for how her Paige Swanson character can live on. During a 2018 interview with her "Young Sheldon" co-star Iain Armitage for Entertainment Tonight, Grace revealed that she wants Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon to play an older version of Paige, as she sees some parallels between the most famous characters they've played.
"Reese Witherspoon, 'cause she's a lot like Paige in 'Legally Blonde,'" Swanson replied when asked who she wants to play an older version of Paige." Grace didn't elaborate on the similarities between her "Young Sheldon" character and Witherspoon's Elle Woods from that film, but it might have something to do with the fact both of them excel at their studies and boast the same hair color. "Young Sheldon" sees Grace play a child genius, while "Legally Blonde" follows Elle as she unlocks her intellectual potential after enrolling in law school.
Unfortunately, Paige Swanson didn't return for the final season of "Young Sheldon," leaving fans to wonder what happened to the character. The last time we saw her, she was going through a tough time, so a spin-off about her adult self might help clear up a few lingering questions.
How Paige Swanson differs from Elle Woods
"Legally Blonde" reveals how Reese Witherspoon's character goes from being a sorority queen to a crime-solving lawyer. Still, while Elle Woods shares some similarities with Paige Swanson in the sense that they're both very smart, it's worth noting that Mckenna Grace's child genius is arguably more of a criminal than a law enthusiast.
Grace's final "Young Sheldon" appearance — in the episode titled "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam" — involves Paige and Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord) stealing the latter's dad's vehicle and trying to skip the state. Unluckily for the girls, they get caught by the cops, and while they don't get into any serious trouble, their experience proves that teenage rebellion has consequences. The truck thieves are barred from seeing each other again afterward, and that's the last we ever hear of Paige on the show.
When you remember that "Young Sheldon" also hints at Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) from "The Big Bang Theory" having died, it's easy to worry about the fates of this franchise's absent characters. Hopefully, the ongoing "Young Sheldon" spinoff "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" will share a more promising update on the whereabouts of Paige Swanson — or, better yet, the creators will convince Witherspoon to portray her as a grown-up.
"Young Sheldon" is currently streaming in its entirety on Max.