Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Wishes This Oscar-Winning Actress Played Adult Paige Swanson

Mckenna Grace's run on the "Big Bang Theory" franchise seemingly ended with "Young Sheldon," but she has ideas in mind for how her Paige Swanson character can live on. During a 2018 interview with her "Young Sheldon" co-star Iain Armitage for Entertainment Tonight, Grace revealed that she wants Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon to play an older version of Paige, as she sees some parallels between the most famous characters they've played.

"Reese Witherspoon, 'cause she's a lot like Paige in 'Legally Blonde,'" Swanson replied when asked who she wants to play an older version of Paige." Grace didn't elaborate on the similarities between her "Young Sheldon" character and Witherspoon's Elle Woods from that film, but it might have something to do with the fact both of them excel at their studies and boast the same hair color. "Young Sheldon" sees Grace play a child genius, while "Legally Blonde" follows Elle as she unlocks her intellectual potential after enrolling in law school.

Unfortunately, Paige Swanson didn't return for the final season of "Young Sheldon," leaving fans to wonder what happened to the character. The last time we saw her, she was going through a tough time, so a spin-off about her adult self might help clear up a few lingering questions.