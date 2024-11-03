Is The Big Bang Theory's Leonard Dead? The Young Sheldon Theory, Explained
The beloved and geeky Chuck Lorre sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" ran for 12 seasons before ending in 2019, but fans got an update on how some of the characters fared in the future when the spin-off, "Young Sheldon," ended in 2024. In the "Young Sheldon" season finale, Jim Parsons appeared as an older version of his character Sheldon from "The Big Bang Theory" (played in "Young Sheldon" by Iain Armitage), while Mayim Bialik appeared as an older version of his wife, Amy. For fans who were looking for an update on Sheldon's best friend, Leonard (played by Johnny Galecki on "The Big Bang Theory"), things were a little scarce. While none of the other "Big Bang Theory" alums appeared, one very important one was at least mentioned, but details on Leonard were nowhere to be seen or heard.
The total lack of a mention of Leonard sent "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" fans into a flurry of discussion online, trying to determine if the clues left by Lorre and the writers meant that the reluctantly geeky experimental physicist was actually dead. That's right — according to many of the internet's most prevalent theories, Leonard dies sometime in the 15-20 years after "The Big Bang Theory" ends, and based on the available evidence, they're probably onto something.
The signs that point to Leonard's tragic fate
In the "Young Sheldon" finale, we see Amy and Sheldon sometime in the future, though it's not made clear exactly how much time has passed. The show has used Parson's narration as the older Sheldon throughout the series (and even had Bialik do voiceover for an earlier episode), so it was a great way to finish things out. Still, it was odd that Leonard was never mentioned throughout. Sure, Leonard and Sheldon met after the events of "Young Sheldon," but Simon Helberg's Howard, another member of the friend group, appeared in season 5, and there's plenty of mention of Amy, whom Sheldon didn't meet until later either.
The majority of the concern around Leonard's whereabouts, however, comes from discussion of Amy and Sheldon's children, particularly their older son and younger daughter. Amy tells her husband that their daughter is interested in acting, which Sheldon isn't impressed with, telling her, "I told you we never should have let Penny babysit."
Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco), was Leonard's wife at the end of "The Big Bang Theory" (and is the show's most likable character to boot). There's no reason why Sheldon wouldn't say "Leonard and Penny" if they weren't both babysitting, and why would Penny babysit alone unless she was now single either because Leonard died or he and Penny got divorced? The other major clue was that Amy and Sheldon decided to name their son Leonard, which has some interesting implications.
What's in a name? With Leonard, quite a bit
While people name their children after beloved friends and family members all the time (and Sheldon's life hero is Leonard Nimoy), in certain Jewish traditions a person is never supposed to name their baby after a living friend or relative. While Sheldon is not Jewish, he has learned about the faith on "Young Sheldon," and while it's never explicitly confirmed, it's possible that Amy is Jewish because of Bialik's strong faith. Lorre and co-producer and writer Eric Kaplan are both Jewish, as well, meaning that it's very likely they know and understand the superstition and rule around naming a baby after a living relative and what it could mean. If Leonard passed away shortly after "The Big Bang Theory," which is possible because the character had numerous health issues, then it would make sense for Amy and Sheldon to name their son in his honor. (Galecki himself also had some health issues, including a Bells Palsy diagnosis after season 4.)
It is also entirely possible that the folks behind "Young Sheldon" just wanted to throw in a joke about Penny and didn't think about the potential implications not including Leonard would have, but for now, we'll just have to guess at the poor man's fate. Maybe we'll get some answers from one of the two upcoming "Big Bang Theory" spin-offs. One of them will follow Sheldon's older brother George and his wife Mandy while the other focuses on the comic book-shop owning Stuart and his girlfriend Denise, but who knows? Maybe this will be a television mystery for the ages.
"The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" are currently streaming on Max.