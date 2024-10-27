Why Johnny Galecki Almost Quit The Big Bang Theory After Season 4

During the fourth season of Chuck Lorre's hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter throughout the entirety of the show, almost left the series entirely. It wasn't because of job dissatisfaction or another project, though; it was because of a very serious medical emergency. (Spoiler alert: Galecki did end up playing Leonard for all of the show's 12 seasons.)

In the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" by Jessica Radloff, Galecki recalls that in 2011, he earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for playing Leonard ... and also made a really scary discovery about his health while he was on vacation. "I was at my sister's house in Chicago and kept getting teary out of my right eye. I took allergy medicine and when I woke up, I was still teary, but this time I was also drooling and one side of my face was entirely drooping. I thought I had had a mini-stroke."

Even as he and his sister rushed to the nearest hospital for help, Galecki was only thinking about the show ... and made an offer to Lorre, thinking that he'd just had an irreversible stroke. "My sister burst into tears, and as we were on our way to the hospital, I called Chuck and told him I was paralyzed on my right side," Galecki remembered. "I said, 'I'm going to help you recast my role, and I would love if you would also consider me for a staff writing position on the show.' And of course, Chuck calls all the best doctors in the world and looks into things and says, 'It sounds like you have Bell's palsy.'"