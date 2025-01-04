Where Else You've Seen The Cast Of The Goldbergs

"Stranger Things" isn't the only show keeping the fervent spirit of the '80s alive, because "The Goldbergs" acts as a giant love letter to the decade that birthed such national treasures as "ThunderCats" and "Garbage Pail Kids." Loosely based on showrunner Adam F. Goldberg's own life, the sitcom follows his family's adventures (and misadventures) in everyday scenarios that unfolded across 10 seasons between 2013 and 2023. "The Goldbergs" cast features more than a handful of recognizable names, such as Jeff Garlin and Stephen Tobolowsky, not to mention Patton Oswalt using his recognizable voice, but it's sometimes difficult to pinpoint exactly where we have seen these actors before.

Don't stress, though, since that's why we're here — to figure out the notable shows and films where you might have seen the cast of "The Goldbergs" before. Now, that doesn't mean their entire filmographies will be covered from top to bottom, because some of these peeps work more than Robert De Niro, who is the actor with the most movies in the IMDb top 250 list. It'll be the highlights, or noteworthy lowlights, so to speak. With that said, let's be kind, rewind, and dig into where else we've seen the cast of "The Goldbergs."