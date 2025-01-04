Where Else You've Seen The Cast Of The Goldbergs
"Stranger Things" isn't the only show keeping the fervent spirit of the '80s alive, because "The Goldbergs" acts as a giant love letter to the decade that birthed such national treasures as "ThunderCats" and "Garbage Pail Kids." Loosely based on showrunner Adam F. Goldberg's own life, the sitcom follows his family's adventures (and misadventures) in everyday scenarios that unfolded across 10 seasons between 2013 and 2023. "The Goldbergs" cast features more than a handful of recognizable names, such as Jeff Garlin and Stephen Tobolowsky, not to mention Patton Oswalt using his recognizable voice, but it's sometimes difficult to pinpoint exactly where we have seen these actors before.
Don't stress, though, since that's why we're here — to figure out the notable shows and films where you might have seen the cast of "The Goldbergs" before. Now, that doesn't mean their entire filmographies will be covered from top to bottom, because some of these peeps work more than Robert De Niro, who is the actor with the most movies in the IMDb top 250 list. It'll be the highlights, or noteworthy lowlights, so to speak. With that said, let's be kind, rewind, and dig into where else we've seen the cast of "The Goldbergs."
Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg
When it comes to the stereotypical cynical and grinchy patriarch from the '80s, no one does it better than Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg in "The Goldbergs." Garlin played the role for nine seasons before departing the show after a series of misconduct allegations were leveled against him. The actor is renowned for his contributions to the comedy genre, partaking in popular television shows such as "Arrested Development" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." In the latter, he plays Jeff Greene, Larry David's manager and so-called friend. Jeff proves to be successful in sucking Larry into his vortex of never-ending trouble, often leaving his client to clean up his hot messes. Interestingly enough, Garlin was never supposed to be a character in "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but it was an eleventh hour casting decision.
Garlin isn't an exclusive television actor, though, as he was cast in films like Steven Soderbergh's "Full Frontal," "Daddy Day Care" alongside Eddie Murphy, and two "Toy Story" movies, where fans should instantly recognize Garlin's unmistakable voice when they see the white unicorn Buttercup. Despite the character's cute exterior, Garlin injects the fluffy unicorn with enough cynicism and sarcasm to power a Boeing 747.
In terms of other roles that people may spot him in, Garlin appears in "The Rocker," "Babylon," "The Bounty Hunter," and cameos as Junn Gobint in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." He also receives considerable screentime in the sitcoms "Mad About You" and "What About Joan?"
Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg
No one loves a family as much as Wendi McLendon-Covey's Beverly Goldberg loves her pookies in "The Goldbergs." Sure, she does hover in helicopter parent terrain at times, but her heart's in the right place. As a former member of the Groundlings comedy group, the role of Beverly is tailor-made for someone of McLendon-Covey's talents. It also wasn't her first big sitcom part, as she previously played the hilariously buck-wild Deputy Clementine Johnson in "Reno 911!" In addition, fans of the series "Rules of Engagement" know McLendon-Covey for her performance as Liz, a friend and neighbor to Jeff (Patrick Warburton) and Audrey Bingham (Megyn Price), as well as the future wife of David Spade's Russell Dunbar.
On the film front, McLendon-Covey is best remembered for starring as Rita in 2011's sensational R-rated comedy "Bridesmaids." As Lillian Donovan's (Maya Rudolph) cousin and bridesmaid, Rita cuts to the chase, providing blunt and honest (albeit too honest) commentaries. If Paul Feig ever decides to do a "Bridesmaids" sequel, there's no way he could exclude McLendon-Covey's Rita from it, since she's a low-key scene-stealer in the original movie.
For those who want more romantic stories in their lives, catch McLendon-Covey in notable projects such as "What to Expect When You're Expecting," "The Single Moms Club," and "What Men Want." She also lends her voice to animated shows like "M.O.D.O.K," "Crossing Swords," and "Grimsburg." You can also currently see her in the new NBC comedy series "St. Denis Medical."
Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg
Hayley Orrantia shares something in common with her character, Erica Goldberg: They're both talented musicians. In fact, before joining "The Goldbergs" cast, Orrantia was better known for being a part of the all-girl outfit Lakoda Rayne, which appeared on "The X Factor." The group formed in 2011 before calling it a day in 2014. Fortunately for Orrantia, she received a long-term role on "The Goldbergs" as Adam and Barry's older sister, which should more than make up for the disbandment.
Orrantia would go on to make another appearance on a reality music series, as she was unmasked as the Ringmaster in "The Masked Singer." She went on to finish as the runner-up in season 7 of the show and continues to stay close to the music world.
In terms of her film career, Orrantia's most notable roles came in the 2016 Christian film "God's Not Dead 2," where she starred alongside Melissa Joan Hart and Jesse Metcalfe, and the 2021 Christmas movie "Christmas Is Cancelled," in which she shared the screen with Janel Parrish and Dermot Mulroney.
Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg
"The Goldbergs" turned Sean Giambrone into a television star. Playing the likable and nerdy Adam Goldberg, he's essentially the audience's eyes and ears as he documents his family's experiences on the sitcom.
Aside from "The Goldbergs," Giambrone's biggest live-action role came in 2019's "Kim Possible." The made-for-television film sees Giambrone portray Ron Stoppable, Kim's BFF and fellow adventurer. While the film is nowhere near the gold standard of the animated series, which is one of the 15 best Disney Channel shows of the 2000s, Giambrone more than did justice to the part of Ron. Heck, even his co-star Sadie Stanley, who plays Kim in the movie, couldn't stop talking him up and the experience of working with him. "He's the funniest person ever," Stanley told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's very witty and quick. He has the biggest heart of anybody."
While his face became known to the viewer in "The Goldbergs" and "Kim Possible," it's his voice that's brought him the most success in his acting career. Giambrone secured roles in animated shows like "Big Hero 6: The Series," "The Loud House," "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous," "Solar Opposites," and "Harley Quinn." He also starred in the 2022 "Better Call Saul" animated spinoff, "Slippin' Jimmy," where he breathes life into the lead character Jimmy McGill.
Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz
Sam Lerner plays Geoff Schwartz in "The Goldbergs." Don't be deceived by his mild-mannered demeanor, though, because he's known as the Madman and an important member of Barry's hard-hitting crew, the Jenkintown Posse. Okay, okay ... That's a joke. Yes, he's known as the Madman, but there's no need to fear Geoff since he's a total sweetheart. Lerner's Geoff started out as a supporting character on the show before being promoted to a main role in Season 5.
For those wondering where they may have seen Lerner before "The Goldbergs" on TV, you probably remember him as Evan in the 2011 sitcom "Suburgatory." The actor also popped up in episodes of "Two and a Half Men," "NCIS," and "The King of Queens," but those were mostly one-offs.
On the cinematic front, Lerner is largely known for two films: 2006's "Monster House" and 2015's "Project Almanac." The former proved to be an important stepping stone in his career, as his outstanding voice work as Chowder set him up for roles in future animated series such as "The Secret Saturdays" and "Trolls: The Beat Goes On!"
Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg
Troy Gentile plays Adam's older brother, Barry, in "The Goldbergs." Barry stands as a living proof that self-confidence is everything, as he manages to get places on the show because of his unwavering belief in his own abilities. For Gentile, the role of Barry is what catapulted him to household recognition. Before that, he received roles in mostly forgotten films, such as 2008's "Drillbit Taylor" and 2009's "Hotel for Dogs." Honestly, who remembers those movies?!
However, if one were to hop into a DeLorean and head further back to 2006, you would spot Gentile in two big films that year: "Nacho Libre" and "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny." In both of those movies, Gentile plays the younger version of Jack Black's characters, Nacho and J.B. It's remarkable how the actor could pass as a dead ringer for Black when he was younger, and now the pair look nothing alike in adulthood.
Gentile also reprised his role as Barry for "The Goldbergs" spinoff, "Schooled." Since "The Goldbergs" ended in 2023, though, Gentile's career has been relatively quiet.
AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis
AJ Michalka needed no introduction when she appeared as Lainey Lewis — Barry's crush and Erica's best friend — in "The Goldbergs." Michalka formed a part of the musical duo Aly & AJ alongside her sister, Aly, in the 2000s and racked up a number of acting credits before finding her way to the sitcom. She starred in 2010's "Secretariat" (no, not the version that BoJack Horseman was obsessed with) and J.J. Abrams' "Super 8," which is the most Spielbergian film not to be directed by Steven Spielberg (though he co-produced it).
On the television side, Michalka appeared in everything from "The Guardian" to "General Hospital" and "Hellcats." Eagle-eyed comic book fans should also spot her as the young Dinah Lane from the pilot episode of 2002's "Birds of Prey."
Michalka didn't rest on her laurels after landing "The Goldbergs" gig either. She appeared in the spinoff series, "Schooled," starred in "Weepah Way for Now" with her sister, voiced Stevonnie in "Steven Universe," and portrayed Catra in "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power." More recently, Michalka competed as Strawberry Shortcake on "The Masked Singer" season 12, where she finished in third place.
George Segal as Pops Solomon
As far as grandfatherly characters go, George Segal's Albert "Pops" Solomon from "The Goldbergs" remains one of the most memorable and beloved in recent times. Segal portrayed the fun-loving and forever-young Pops from the first season until the eighth, establishing himself as his grandson Adam's best friend. After Segal died at the age of 87 in 2021, the real-life event was incorporated into the character's story arc as well.
Segal possessed a storied career spanning across television, stage, and film. For those who are fans of the classics, they will undoubtedly know him as Nick from 1966's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" It's a role that secured him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Another big part for him was as Steve Blackburn in 1973's "A Touch of Class," which won Segal a Golden Globe Award. Fast-forward a few decades, Segal appeared in notable films such as 1996's "The Cable Guy," 2010's "Love and Other Drugs," and Roland Emmerich's "2012," which was actually released in 2009.
In terms of television programs, viewers may remember Segal for his roles as Daedalus Patrick Murphy and Jack Gallo in "Murphy's Law" and "Just Shoot Me!" respectively. The latter, in particular, brought Segal a lot of acclaim and plaudits for his quick-witted performance.
Dan Fogler as Marvin Goldberg
Dan Fogler is one of those actors who seems to be in absolutely everything. In "The Goldbergs," he plays Marvin Goldberg, Murray's brother whom no one should ever trust for financial advice or investment opportunities. Expectedly, Fogler elicits giggles in the part, but this should be no surprise to anyone who has seen him in the sitcom "Man Up!" and laugh-out-loud films like "School for Scoundrels" and "Balls of Fury." (There was a consideration to mention "Good Luck Chuck" in the same breath as well, but it's likely that no one wants to talk about that rotten movie.)
While most people appreciate Fogler for his comedic chops, he's shown his diversity as an actor by appearing as Luke Abrams in "The Walking Dead," Franklyn Froideveaux in "Hannibal," and Francis Ford Coppola in "The Offer." It would be remiss to not mention the actor's most famous role as Jacob Kowalski in the "Fantastic Beast" films. Sure, the three movies might not have the love and fanfare of the "Harry Potter" series, but Fogler proves to be the Muggle who's more magical to watch than his wizarding counterparts here.
Fogler also works as a voice actor, appearing in films such as "Kung Fu Panda," "Mars Needs Moms," and "Horton Hears a Who!" Listen out for him in shows like "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and "Robot Chicken" too.
Natalie Alyn Lind as Dana Caldwell
In "The Goldbergs," Natalie Alyn Lind portrays Dana Caldwell, Adam's friend and later girlfriend in the series. Lind is no stranger to showbiz, as her entire family is involved in the entertainment industry in some way. Despite her young age, the actor possesses an extraordinary filmography that would have seasoned performers begging for a third of it — and no, it isn't just a bunch of one-off credits, but substantial roles in major productions.
In "Gotham," for example, Lind appears as Silver St. Cloud in the second season of the show. This wouldn't be the only comic book property that she would be a part of, with Lind appearing as Lauren Strucker in two seasons of "The Gifted" and voicing Wonder Woman in the animated film "Justice League X RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One."
Cape affairs aside, Lind received pivotal parts in shows like "Big Sky," "Tell Me a Story," and "Daybreak." The actor also starred in Paramount+'s "Pet Semetary: Bloodlines," but if everyone is being honest here, the "meh" should have been more pronounced in "Semetary."
Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Earl Ball
Stephen Tobolowsky plays the role of the friendly but easily frightened Principal Earl Ball in "The Goldbergs." The poor man suffers throughout the series as Beverly Goldberg often wants to have words with him about her children.
Tobolowsky has dazzled on screen for decades now. As Sammy Jankis in Christopher Nolan's "Memento," he plays a more serious part than what the audience might be used to seeing from him, but he more than holds his own on screen alongside other powerhouse dramatic actors like Guy Pearce, Joe Pantoliano, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Also, his turn as Stu Beggs in "Californication" stands out as another career highlight. He has the time of his life playing an eccentric film producer who drinks too much of the Hollywood Kool-Aid.
Undoubtedly, everyone has a favorite Tobolowsky character from a film or television show they have seen him in. To put it in context, the actor has over 290 IMDb acting credits, so it's highly likely that everyone has watched him in something once upon a time. Some folks believe his turn as Ned Ryerson in "Groundhog Day" (which is one of the best time loop movies of all time) is his defining performance, while others would pick his parts from either "Deadwood" or "Heroes." Then, there's "The Mindy Project," "Glee," "Silicon Valley" ... You get the point?
Once upon a time, Tobolowsky also hosted a podcast titled "The Tobolowsky Files" on this very site.
Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim
Kenny Ridwan nails the part of the awkward Dave Kim on "The Goldbergs." As Adam's pal and classmate, he lights up every episode with his bowl haircut and love for turtlenecks that could put the young Bruce Wayne from "Gotham" to shame. Also, it helps that Dave Kim is one of the most entertaining characters on the show and makes every scene better.
Funnily enough, Dave Kim was only meant to appear once on the show, but he kept getting called back. "I sent in a self-tape, and I got the role two or three days later, then I worked, and then I got called in a few weeks after that for another episode, and another," Ridwan told Character Media. "I thought, 'Wow, this is pretty sweet!'"
Diehard sitcom watchers also know Ridwan from his brief appearances on shows like "The Middle," "Anger Management," and "Modern Family." In addition to this, Ridwan received meatier roles in series such as "The McCarthys" and "The Thundermans." In the latter, he portrays Gideon, a member of the boy band known as Max's Band and someone who falls head over heels with every girl he meets.
Ridwan has also had more serious parts in series like "Bones," "Perception," and "House of Lies." That said, those were one-off deals.
Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg
Patton Oswalt forms a part of "The Goldbergs" cast by narrating the episodes as the adult Adam Goldberg. Those who have been fortunate enough to have been graced by the beloved rat Remy in "Ratatouille," imaginary unicorn Happy in "Happy!" and Matthew the Raven in "The Sandman" will recognize Oswalt as the adult Adam's voice without even needing to see him.
Unquestionably, the actor's distinct voice benefitted his career and opened more doors, ensuring he appears in everything from "BoJack Horseman" to "We Bare Bears," "Kim Possible," and "M.O.D.O.K." (which is an underrated animated show about the egg-shaped Marvel villain that everyone should watch to wash away the CGI-rendered nightmares of the character in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"). The actor also voiced Pip the Troll in the mid-credits scene of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Eternals," though it remains to be seen if the character will ever be seen again, and he replaced Louis C.K. as Max in "The Secret Life of Pets 2."
Yet, Oswalt isn't only lending his voice to animated projects, as he's quite prolific in front of the cameras as well. Most fans know him as Spence Olchin in "The King of Queens," the long-winded Garth Blundin in "Parks and Recreation," the Koenig quadruplets on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and Principal Ralph Durbin in "A.P. Bio." That isn't all, though, as Oswalt has appeared in blockbuster films such as "Blade: Trinity" and "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."