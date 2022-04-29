The Offer Star Dan Fogler On Preparing To Play Francis Ford Coppola [Interview]

This role is a very tall order.

Speaking of tall, Coppola is supposed to be almost six feet tall. He's like 5'11" or something. I really tried my damnedest to seem like I was tall, but they didn't really give me any help man.

[Laughs] I don't think anyone is going to call you out for that.

Okay, good. I think Coppola might watch it and be like, "Wait a minute. I'm taller than he is." I think that might've...

Do you ever think, what if he watches this?

Absolutely. From day one I was like, please let him like this. I really wanted to nail it, and hopefully, one day he'll watch it and give us his stamp of approval. I really tried to get his essence. I felt like, in listening to him, I really thought that he sounded a lot like someone who was in my family, you know? I grew up in New York, and he kind of sounded like my dad in a lot of ways. So I tried to make it my own and infuse my own life into him. That helped me ground it for myself.

There are his commentaries, the Godfather notebooks, so much you can read and listen to from Coppola. Where do you start?

[Director] Dexter [Fletcher] said to look into the Godfather notebook. If you're a fan of "The Godfather," I strongly recommend it. It has all of Coppola's ideas and anxieties written in the margins of the novel, which he used as a real foundation for the script.

I watched a documentary called "The Making of the Rain People," which is directed by George Lucas. That was really helpful to see Francis in all his neurosis, making a movie that doesn't make a big splash. It's just a constant therapy session, which was a nice little window into his soul during that time, right before "The Godfather."

Like you said, there's a lot of footage. I tried to make it my own. I had a lot of people coming up to me being like, "Man, you're him!" So I was like, "Oh, okay. I guess I'll just own that." You can't really deny that I do kind of look like him. It felt like I was playing someone that was very close to me.

You don't play him as the legendary Francis Coppola, either, but just an anxious guy trying to make a movie.

Yeah man, he's holding onto that anxiety all the way through "Hearts of Darkness." You see that still there. He's already won academy awards and now he's making this; he takes these massive risks with his own money. There are moments in that movie where he's just like, what am I even doing? He's constantly questioning himself. It's really cool to see him humbling himself like that.

What I noticed is that he almost has to be at the center of a whirlwind in order to make his best work. He has to get everybody into a frenzy and it's a giant circus. And then from that anxiety, he creates diamonds from that. Yeah, that was a good lesson.