The Goldbergs Ditches Jeff Garlin After Complaints Of Abusive Behavior, But He'll Still Appear In This Season

Garlin's interview with Vanity Fair, now ironically titled, "No, I Have Not Been Fired From The Goldbergs," is a sprawling, circular conversation in which Ryan asks Garlin about a potentially offensive text he sent a co-worker as well as questionable on-set behavior. Garlin would only label his on-set behavior as "silly," but also said that the show's HR department had investigated him three years in a row.

Deadline also reports that several people who have worked with Garlin contacted them in light of the Vanity Fair piece, describing a workplace culture that would change drastically when the comedian was on set. One "The Goldbergs" employee even called Garlin "extremely verbally and emotionally abusive." Colleagues have gone on the record to talk about the actor's alleged penchant for potentially offensive jokes and nicknames. A witness tells Deadline his behavior culminated in an alleged incident in which he screamed at a stand-in, then told her husband, "Tell your wife to get the f*** out of my way."