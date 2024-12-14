The Actor With The Most Movies In The IMDb Top 250 List

Should you ever need to give your watchlist some extra oomph, you can't go wrong by referring to IMDb's Top 250 list, which includes some of the best movies that cinema has ever had to offer. (Well, according to the website's users, at least.) The great thing about such a mammoth pile of films is that icons of Hollywood will be popping in more than one entry on the list. Of course, some stars have a greater presence on this compendium than others, and while it might not shock many as to who has the most entries, it's surprising to see who the runner-ups are (or aren't, as the case may be).

Coming in at the number one spot with the most films in IMDb's Top 250 is the man many believe to be perhaps the best actor ever — Robert De Niro. Having appeared in over 100 films, nine of De Niro's projects rank among the website's most beloved 250: "The Godfather Part II," "Goodfellas," "Joker," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Taxi Driver," "Heat," "Casino," "Raging Bull," and "The Deer Hunter." Of that little corner the icon has made for himself, two of the entries — "The Godfather Part II" and "Raging Bull" — earned De Niro Oscar wins, with the former also sitting among IMDb's top 10 movies of all time.