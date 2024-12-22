The 12 Best Time Loop Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Not long into "Palm Springs," trying to explain the strange situation they find themselves in, Nyles (Andy Samberg) tells Sarah (Cristin Milioti), "This is today. Today is yesterday, and tomorrow is also today. It's one of those infinite time loop situations you might've heard about." Incredulous, she repeats, "That I might've heard about?"

Everyone's heard about infinite time loop situations, at least in the world of cinema. They've been around a while, but ever since 1993's "Groundhog Day," the idea of being stuck in the same day, repeating everything day in and day out, has stuck in the popular consciousness. Several movies have tried to recapture the novelty of "Groundhog Day," using the time loop conceit to examine everything from romantic relationships to social justice issues like police brutality. It's a compelling format, after all; it allows you to examine a life in minute detail, getting deep into a character's psyche as they take stock of who they want to be in a world gone mad. It's also the perfect opportunity for comedy, a genre that thrives on repetition.

In other words, many time loop movies take many different approaches, to many different results. Here are 12 of the best to ever do it.