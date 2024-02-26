Horror Director Vincenzo Natali Was Almost Killed By His Own Creation

Vincenzo Natali mapped his brilliant, uncompromising vision in the 1997 sci-fi horror "Cube," a film that has retained its cult status over the years. Natali's work has always been rather unconventional within the ambit of the horror/thriller genre, where entries like "Cypher" and "Splice" embrace these eccentric sensibilities, focusing purely on the nuances of storytelling. "Cube" also follows a rather high-concept premise, where six individuals are thrown into a deadly and bizarre game of life and death, leaving little to no space for standard moral considerations. It is a film that challenges our understanding of how humans function within spaces that defy societal constructs, such as a death maze that demands the opening of doors to areas that defy logic with alarming mathematical precision.

"Cube" could have been yet another run-of-the-mill horror offering that relied on brutal shock effects for scares, but Natali evades such trappings by focusing minutely on the moral and philosophical themes that define the premise. After meticulously working on the sequence of filming post-storyboarding, Natali originally intended to film the sequences in chronological order. While such a structure is inherently difficult to pull off, Natali and his crew were faced with a unique problem: the doors of the 14x14x14 cube that was integral to every scene in the film refused to open.

The latest issue of SFX Magazine details the director's struggles while shooting "Cube," which include Natali recounting an unfortunate accident that could have killed him, along with other practical obstacles that made the filming process rather troublesome.