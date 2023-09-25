Curb Your Enthusiasm's Jeff Garlin Was Never Supposed To Be A Character On The Show

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" might be centered around Larry David, who plays a fictional version of himself, but arguably the best part of the show is the rotating cast of eccentric characters that flow in and out of Larry's life. Everyone on the show plays some heightened version of their real-life selves, including Larry's "manager," Jeff Greene, portrayed by the irreverent Jeff Garlin. Unlike many of the other characters in Larry's charmed life, Garlin is a consistent staple throughout every season of the show and often acts as a sounding board for some of his crazier ideas. Believe it or not, the original idea for the show did not include Garlin, and adding him to the main cast was a last-minute decision just before the show started filming.

However, Garlin was attached to the series in a creative capacity from the very beginning. In fact, making a meta HBO series was his idea in the first place. However, he had originally conceived of it as a comedy special, which he had some experience with behind the scenes.

"I had developed John Stewart and Larry's HBO specials and I always thought a really cool HBO special would be a behind-the-scenes making of an HBO special," he recalled in a 2010 panel at The Paley Center for Media. He and David were working in the same offices at the time and he pitched the idea to him over lunch one day. "He goes 'Uh, let me think about that,'" Garlin went on. "And then he called me right away. 'Let's do it.'"

Once they started to get the ball rolling, the concept was an immediate hit. At their pitch meeting, Garlin recalls the head of HBO at the time saying "'How could we not do this?'"