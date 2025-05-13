15 Best Arrested Development Guest Stars, Ranked

"Arrested Development" is a cult classic TV sitcom for many reasons. Before it was shockingly revived by Netflix, the series was unceremoniously axed by Fox despite consistent critical acclaim — leading to what was once one of the greatest series finales ever broadcast. It had a unique sense of humor as well, bucking usual sitcom conventions in favor of multi-episode gags and hidden puns that are near impossible to catch on the first watch. But perhaps most of all, it made a defiant mark because of its cast, including both its main ensemble and its parade of hilarious guest stars.

Advertisement

A great "Arrested Development" guest could make an episode an instant classic. Thus, we've wrangled the 15 best "Arrested Development" guest stars and ranked them based on how much comedy they add relative to their limited screen time. We sadly can't include everyone (and have omitted characters like Lucille 2 and Barry Zuckerkorn, who are closer to supporting characters), but you'll find this group to be largely responsible for the series' best moments.