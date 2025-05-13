15 Best Arrested Development Guest Stars, Ranked
"Arrested Development" is a cult classic TV sitcom for many reasons. Before it was shockingly revived by Netflix, the series was unceremoniously axed by Fox despite consistent critical acclaim — leading to what was once one of the greatest series finales ever broadcast. It had a unique sense of humor as well, bucking usual sitcom conventions in favor of multi-episode gags and hidden puns that are near impossible to catch on the first watch. But perhaps most of all, it made a defiant mark because of its cast, including both its main ensemble and its parade of hilarious guest stars.
A great "Arrested Development" guest could make an episode an instant classic. Thus, we've wrangled the 15 best "Arrested Development" guest stars and ranked them based on how much comedy they add relative to their limited screen time. We sadly can't include everyone (and have omitted characters like Lucille 2 and Barry Zuckerkorn, who are closer to supporting characters), but you'll find this group to be largely responsible for the series' best moments.
Alan Tudyk (Pastor Terry Veal)
"Can we open up some sparkling apple cider?!"
In season 2, episode 4, "Meat the Veals," "Arrested Development" introduced fans to the family Ann Veal (Mae Whitman), the longtime (and oft forgotten) girlfriend of George Michael Bluth (Michael Cera). Her family had played a peripheral role in a handful of episodes up to that point (heavily implied to be as awkward and devoutly religious as Ann herself), but the parents specifically had never been seen on screen. When they do finally make their debut, no one is as surprised as Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) to see how beautiful they are.
Ann's father Terry is portrayed by Alan Tudyk, who was mostly known at the time for his roles in "I, Robot" and Joss Whedon's cult sci-fi program "Firefly." As a relatively subdued pastor, Terry shows off a unique side of Tudyk as a performer, acting as a comedic foil to Michael (the show's usual straight man). And when it is time for Terry to steal the spotlight, Tudyk maintains an understated, natural delivery that prevents Terry from easily becoming a cheesy stereotype.
Scott Baio (Bob Loblaw)
"Why should YOU go to jail for a crime SOMEONE ELSE noticed?"
The Bluths go through more than their fair share of lawyers throughout "Arrested Development" as they attempt to defend patriarch George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) from charges of corporate embezzlement (as well as the various crimes he commits after being charged). After firing the hopeless incompetent Barry Zuckerkorn (Henry Winkler), the family hires charisma-less attorney Bob Loblaw. He is later hired by Lindsay Bluth-Fünke (Portia de Rossi) to represent her in her divorce from Tobias Fünke (David Cross), but is soon after poached by Tobias when Lindsay fires him so that they can start going out.
Winkler's fellow "Happy Days" alum Scott Baio plays Loblaw with a dry callousness that perfectly serves the writing style of the series. This is especially during its 3rd season, during which increasingly ludicrous subplots relating to George Sr.'s legal case (including tension with a so-called "British syndicate") are made all the more believable and funny by his less-than-animated performance.
Zach Braff (Phillip Litt)
"If anyone wants to get back at daddy, now's the time."
Given that he's best known for playing the occasionally annoying but ultimately kind-hearted J.D. on the medical sitcom "Scrubs," there's something so amusing about seeing Zach Braff play Phillip Litt on "Arrested Development." His character first appeared on the latter series during its 2nd season as a supporting character in "Spring Breakout."
Phillip is the director, producer, and creator of a highly popular and highly exploitative series of reality films called "Girls with Low Self-Esteem." The movies are heavily implied to be lazily produced softcore erotica, with Phillip offering vulnerable beachgoers free hats if they agree to be in the movie.
The ultimate irony is that Phillip (like Tobias) is a "never-nude," a name for someone with a pathological inability to be naked even in complete privacy. This is funny enough as the climax of "Spring Breakout's" B-plot (in which Lindsay and Tobias try to shut Phillip's operation down), but the fact that it's revived for a single shot in season 3's "Save Our Bluths" is why "Arrested Development" will always be remembered for its ingeniously employed running gags.
Steve Ryan (J. Walter Weatherman)
"And that's why you don't teach lessons to your son."
Despite only appearing in two episodes, J. Walter Weatherman (played by the late Steve Ryan) is one of the most memorable characters in all of "Arrested Development." An old friend of George Sr., Weatherman would often be called upon to help teach the young Bluth children lessons about everything from the importance of leaving a note to the dangers of fighting in the backseat of a car. Of course, all of these lessons would end with George Sr. and Weatherman traumatizing the kids by staging a horrific accident in which the latter "loses" one of his arms (Weatherman already having lost an arm decades prior).
Michael himself tries to call Weatherman in season 1's "Pier Pressure" (inarguably one of the greatest episodes of a half-hour comedy ever produced) to scare his own son into avoiding drugs, but he is ultimately duped himself. He is hilariously brought back later in the series when Buster Bluth (Tony Hale) loses an appendage of his own.
Andy Richter (The Richters)
"I have a brother named Andy, he's an attention hog, he can't seem to really attract a real audience, but I love the fat S.O.B. anyway."
Taking place in Los Angeles, California gave "Arrested Development" plenty of opportunities for meta jokes about the entertainment industry. Actors, producers, and directors frequently played fictionalized versions of themselves in the series (many of which are included on this list), giving absurd, self-deprecating performances that blow anything you'd see on "Entourage" clear out of the water in terms of comedic risk and reward.
Andy Richter earns a spot on this list for the number of roles he plays alone. Unlike others included here, Richter not only plays a fictionalized version of himself but three of his four identical siblings. Rocky Richter, Andy's stunt double, is an aggressive hothead who seemingly only attacks using superficial stage combat moves; Donnie Richter is a sensitive teacher at George Michael's new-age high school called "Openings;" and Emmett — amusingly censored in every on-screen appearance to avoid being recognized — is a pathological hoarder in rehab. Andy himself, meanwhile, is played by the real Andy Richter as lazy and cynical.
Judge Reinhold (Himself)
"I'm warning you, Mr. Bluth... this better make for a good promo."
Decades after "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," Judge Reinhold also guest-starred on "Arrested Development" as a version of himself — attempting to get a fake reality court television series off the ground, appropriately titled "Mock Trial with Judge Reinhold." The conceit was entirely built around the fact that his legal name is Judge, which could legally be used to fool oblivious viewers into believing the Hollywood actor was actually holding court.
Reinhold's bored and bewildered performance from the stand supports the Bluth ensemble, giving their bizarrely high-stakes mock trial a ridiculousness that makes it credible in this cartoonish world. (Special shout-out to early-2000s viral star William Hung, who also plays himself as the lead singer of Reinhold's musical group — William Hung and his Hung Jury).
Amy Poehler (GOB's wife)
"I told you, like, four hours ago, I sell seals!"
On the same night he was trying to encourage his uptight brother Michael to have a no-strings-attached one-night stand, George "Gob" Bluth II (Will Arnett) gets dared into marrying a woman he's only known for a few hours, played by Amy Poehler. Despite not even knowing her name, Gob drags his feet on getting the marriage annulled because it would require him to admit that he never consummated the marriage — an act that the pathologically insecure Gob cannot physically bring himself to do. She, on the other hand, quickly becomes uninterested in Gob and falls in love with Tobias, who is himself uninterested in her.
This mystery woman eventually takes her risky business all the way to Iraq, where she seemingly becomes an... enhanced interrogator for the U.S. military during the War on Terror. She only returns to divorce Gob and sue him for a seal she left in his care (the same one that tore off Buster's hand). Poehler guest-starred on "Arrested Development" before "Parks & Recreation" and "Inside Out" would turn her into a massively popular comedic actor, and her obvious yet-untapped talent is on full display in each of her appearances. Of course, there's also a bit of a meta-comedy in her casting, as Poehler and Arnett were married in real life at the time.
Martin Mull (Gene Parmesan)
"Americano, eh? Just-a like-a me — Gene Parmesan, how ya doin."
The Bluths often need augments to their legal team, especially when George Sr. is on the run from the law. One of their key players is private detective Gene Parmesan (the late Martin Mull), a less-than-convincing master of disguise who somehow manages to fool the witless Bluths — much to the amusement of Jessica Walter's Lucille Bluth.
Her over-the-top reactions to Gene's reveals are as funny as the running gag itself, with the investigator going through moderate trouble of donning a costume for absolutely no reason. Mull plays Gene with a wide-eyed intensity, which elevates the comedy — as does his terrifically low-effort accent work. Even if he ultimately has his role on the show usurped by the caterer-slash-bounty-hunter Ice (an honorable mention on this list, played by Malik Yoba), Gene is still the best in our hearts.
Thomas Jane (Himself)
"I just want my kids back!"
Back in the early 2000s, Thomas Jane (or Tom Jane, as he was occasionally credited) was best known for playing Marvel Comics vigilante Frank Castle in "The Punisher." He was successful but just obscure enough to get away with his uncredited role in the "Arrested Development" episode "The One Where They Build a House."
As Lindsay and Tobias continue their failed attempt at opening the marriage, Lindsay gets some attention from a man she's initially attracted to but soon loses interest in once she realizes he's apparently homeless. However, after seeing a news story in which her mother seemingly saved the life of another homeless man (in actuality, the disheveled Uncle Oscar, George Sr.'s twin brother, also played by Jeffrey Tambor), Lindsay hires the man as a worker and eventually asks him on a date. When she does, he turns her down by simply revealing his name — which, hilariously, Lindsay doesn't seem to recognize.
The homeless man is Tom Jane, played by Tom Jane, who had been pretending to be homeless to prepare for a role. Jane's willingness to spoof his own level of fame is what makes the gag exceptional, and his melodramatic delivery of his fake movie dialogue still lands.
Rob Corddry (Moses Taylor)
"That's the second amendment — read it!"
Speaking of Lindsay's ill-fated attempts at extramarital romance, she does have slightly more success with another Hollywood actor — albeit, in this case, a fictional one. While protesting the gun rights organization Hands Off Our Guns (or "HOOG"), she becomes infatuated with the org's celebrity spokesperson, Moses Taylor, a television actor famous for playing the law-abiding police officer Frank Wrench on the in-universe procedural "Wrench."
Taylor is inspired by real-life actor and pro-gun activist Charlton Heston (the name Moses Taylor is a subtle easter egg referencing two of Heston's most famous roles, Moses in "The Ten Commandments" and George Taylor in 1968's "Planet of the Apes"). Rob Corddry plays his dual roles well, nailing the juxtaposition between gun-toting tough guy and insecure Hollywood star (the fake sizzle reel for "Wrench" is particularly memorable, making it one of the show's best pieces of fake media). The conclusion of Taylor's storyline is also perfect, with his date with Lindsay getting mixed up in an ongoing wolf hunt that threatens to revive those classic "Moses Taylor Hunts People" rumors.
James Lipton (Warden Gentles)
"I think you will find the dessert both engrossing... and high-grossing!"
JThe late James Lipton has a legacy as being the ultimate actor's actor. A true thespian, the late multi-hyphenate artist was best known for hosting the TV show "Inside the Actor's Studio," in which he conducted in-depth interviews about the craft of performance with the world's most respected actors. As such, he was perfectly cast on "Arrested Development" as Warden Stefan Gentles, a passionate writer and dramatist who just so happens to be the steward of the penitentiary that holds George Sr.
This dynamic creates several incredible scenarios in which the Warden is all too easily swayed by promises of artistic fulfillment. For example, he allows Tobias to stay within the prison to study for a bit part in a feature film simply because he appreciates the arts (and hopes Tobias can connect him with his celebrity acting teacher — who we will, of course, mention further down). Both because of Lipton's gravitas and the character's consistently strong impact on the overarching story, Warden Gentles easily ranks among the best characters on "Arrested Development."
Martin Short (Uncle Jack Dorso)
"Here comes Uncle Jack... SHOOT ME!"
From "Pier Pressure" to "Good Grief," "Arrested Development" fans are usually in agreement about the series' best episodes. But in such a glut of consistent hits (at least in the first three seasons), some amazing episodes tend to get overlooked — including season 2's "Ready, Aim, Marry Me!"
In the episode, the embattled Bluth family need an emergency cash infusion to fend off takeovers from family frenemy Lucille "2" Austero (Liza Minelli) and/or rival housing developer Stan Sitwell (Ed Begley Jr.). They thus turn to their "Uncle" Jack Dorso (who isn't actually their real uncle), a retired television star and fitness mogul played by Martin Short.
Short brings more than his usual fire to the role, made all the more hilarious by one hilarious detail: Since Uncle Jack permanently broke his legs trying to do a power clean but is too insecure to use a wheelchair, he spends the episode being wielded by a six-foot-tall handler who can't hear him. It's a shame he was seemingly killed off-screen after one appearance, as "Ready, Aim, Marry Me!" is as excellent as it is because of Short's performance.
Ben Stiller (Tony Wonder)
"You like bread? Have some."
For us, Tony Wonder — the master magician played by legendary comedic actor (and executive producer of "Severance") Ben Stiller — rides the line between recurring guest-star and supporting cast member. But given that he manages to make such an impact despite not having a major overarching storyline in the first three seasons is why he not only belongs on this list but deserves to kick off our top three.
Tony debuts as a recurring character throughout season 2, first seen just on the cover of "Poof!" magazine (for baking himself into a loaf of bread for a charity act) before he makes his on-screen debut in "Sword of Destiny." Gob manufactures a rivalry between the two of them due to Tony's "Poof!" cover (Gob himself wanted to be boiled in a pot of soup for his own charity act), which intensifies as the two men champion opposing magical movements — Christian magic and gay magic — in season 4. A formidable duo like Arnett and Gob needs an equal match to thrive, and Stiller and Tony Wonder are that match.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Maggie Lizer)
"Oh, Justice, what is it, boy? Is there some jack*** in MY bathrobe?!"
Similar to Tony Wonder, lying lawyer Maggie Lizer gets a bit more to play with than other guest-stars. Played by TV icon Julia Louis-Dreyfus, she has a two-episode arc in both season 1 and season 2. In the first, she accidentally starts an affair with Michael — the son of the man she's prosecuting — while pretending to be blind. Eight and a half months later, she reappears in Michael's life, apparently pregnant (though Michael spends most of the story trying to figure out whether or not she's lying about him being the father, she is actually lying about being pregnant in the first place).
Maggie's first storyline (seen in "Altar Egos" and "Justice is Blind") is the series at its smartest and funniest. Louis-Dreyfus is as devastatingly funny as you'd expect based on her definitive work on "VEEP" and "Seinfeld," but the writers give her some of the best material she's ever had to work with in these two episodes alone.
Carl Weathers (Himself)
"Woah, woah, woah, there's still plenty of meat on that bone! Now you take this home, throw it in a pot, add some broth, a potato... Baby, you got a stew going!"
There is simply no "Arrested Development" guest star more surprising, memorable, or hilarious than the late Carl Weathers. The film star (famous for supporting roles in classic hits like "Rocky" and "Predator") was cast as a fictionalized version of himself who would serve as Tobias' acting mentor in several episodes of the first season. Originally, the writers planned to mine most of the comedy for Weathers' character from spoofing his popular roles, which Weathers himself spoke against. Instead, he pitched that his character could be ridiculously cheap — and before they knew it, the show had a stew going!
His single-minded focus on saving as much money as possible while conning his way to relatively unimpressive rewards yields some of the show's best moments, and his later appearances (especially when he plays the bounty hunter "Ice" in an episode of the fake true crime series "Scandalmakers") are no less hysterical. Weathers' "Arrested Development" role is arguably the greatest example of an actor playing themself, and he is without question the best guest star to be featured on the show.