Martin Mull, Clue And Arrested Development Actor, Has Died At 80

Martin Mull was an absolute comedic force and one of the finest talents to grace our screens. A true chameleon, he played every type of person imaginable. He'd often play into his looks by lampooning authority figures with well-groomed mustaches and perfectly placed spectacles or juxtaposing his serious-sounding voice as over-the-top progressives. His turn as Colonel Mustard in "Clue" is as endlessly quotable as Gene Parmesan on "Arrested Development," and his whip-smart sense of humor earned him the coveted center square spot on "Hollywood Squares" on the show's final season. His extensive resume boasts a career that most people could only dream of, and by all accounts, he was as wonderful off-screen as he was on.

He was the type of actor who instantly elevated any project simply by appearing, whether it's as the villainous buffoon in the Mary-Kate and Ashley movie "How the West Was Fun," or in his Emmy-nominated guest role on "Veep" as the political aide with Alzheimer's, Bob Bradley. Mull was a consummate master of satire, irony, and delightfully dry humor, and his distinctive voice made him a dream guest for animated series like "The Simpsons," "Family Guy," "Dexter's Laboratory," "The Wild Thornberrys," "American Dad," and "Bob's Burgers."

Mull once said, "A cult following is a nice way of saying very few people like you," as a way to poke fun at fans of his work. Well, the collective mourning in the wake of his passing proves that his cult following extended beyond his accepted purview, and a hell of a lot more than a few people liked him a whole hell of a lot. Martin Mull was a singular talent who helped shape the sense of humor for a generation, and he will be sorely missed.

May he rest in peace.