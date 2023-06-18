How Clue Went From Box Office Flop To Cult Hit

In a year when Barbie gets a star-studded live-action summer movie and "Tetris" was the basis of a corporate espionage thriller, probably no one would raise an eyebrow today if a big-screen adaptation of a classic board game was announced. Forty years ago, it was a pretty outlandish concept, but that didn't deter three big Hollywood players who could seemingly do no wrong at the time.

The big idea was to take "Clue," the venerable old murder mystery board game, and turn it into a motion picture. The people behind the project were Peter Guber, executive producer for Oscar-nominated "Midnight Express" and the welding-and-dancing hit "Flashdance;" Debra Hill, who produced John Carpenter's three name-making movies ("Halloween," "The Fog," and "Escape From New York"); and John Landis, hot after the back-to-back successes of "Animal House," "The Blues Brothers," and "An American Werewolf in London."

Perhaps they had a reason for optimism. There had been a resurgence of interest in murder mysteries during the '70s with several movies based on Sherlock Holmes as varied as "The Seven-Per-Cent Solution" and "Murder by Decree;" Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile" received handsome big-screen adaptations; and "Murder By Death," penned by Neil Simon, assembled a dream-team of classic detective parodies (based on Sam Spade, Charlie Chan, Miss Marple, Hercule Poirot, and Nick and Nora Charles) for a playful spoof on the locked room mystery.

"Clue," on the other hand, was not so successful, despite a game cast of talented comic actors. The slapstick farce failed to make its money back at the box office and it regularly makes lists of notorious flops. Almost four decades later, however, it is regarded as a cherished cult classic. So what went wrong and why is it so beloved today?