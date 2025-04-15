Severance Season 1 Features A Ben Stiller Cameo Most Fans Missed

"Severance" has made a habit of casting actors who made their names in the comedy world, which makes sense given that the popular Apple TV+ sci-fi series is in part a dark comedy itself — especially in season 1. That blending of comedic chops with grounded drama and high-concept science fiction ideas is at the core of what makes the show so fascinating, and the comedy pedigree extends behind the camera too, with Ben Stiller serving as one of the series' key creatives from the jump.

Stiller has worked as a director for many years, so it wasn't too surprising to see him attached to the show back when it began. But viewers likely missed that the former "Zoolander" star also has an on-screen (or at least, on-speaker) cameo in "Severance" season 1.

The scene in question occurs in season 1, episode 8, "What's for Dinner?", directed by Stiller. Helly R. (Britt Lower) finally completes her first MDR file, and her computer monitor congratulates her in typical cultish Lumon Industries fashion. Accented by some tasteful pan flute music, a pixelated video plays in the style of a bad PlayStation 1 cutscene, in which a digitized avatar of Kier Eagan offers praise. "I knew you could do it, Helly R.," Kier says, in a voice that, if you know to listen for it, sounds strikingly like Stiller's. "Even in your darkest moments, I could see you arriving here. In refining your macrodata file, you have brought glory to this company, and to me." After a pregnant pause, the bizarre digital Kier continues, "I ... I love you. But now I must away."

