Severance Season 1 Features A Ben Stiller Cameo Most Fans Missed
"Severance" has made a habit of casting actors who made their names in the comedy world, which makes sense given that the popular Apple TV+ sci-fi series is in part a dark comedy itself — especially in season 1. That blending of comedic chops with grounded drama and high-concept science fiction ideas is at the core of what makes the show so fascinating, and the comedy pedigree extends behind the camera too, with Ben Stiller serving as one of the series' key creatives from the jump.
Stiller has worked as a director for many years, so it wasn't too surprising to see him attached to the show back when it began. But viewers likely missed that the former "Zoolander" star also has an on-screen (or at least, on-speaker) cameo in "Severance" season 1.
The scene in question occurs in season 1, episode 8, "What's for Dinner?", directed by Stiller. Helly R. (Britt Lower) finally completes her first MDR file, and her computer monitor congratulates her in typical cultish Lumon Industries fashion. Accented by some tasteful pan flute music, a pixelated video plays in the style of a bad PlayStation 1 cutscene, in which a digitized avatar of Kier Eagan offers praise. "I knew you could do it, Helly R.," Kier says, in a voice that, if you know to listen for it, sounds strikingly like Stiller's. "Even in your darkest moments, I could see you arriving here. In refining your macrodata file, you have brought glory to this company, and to me." After a pregnant pause, the bizarre digital Kier continues, "I ... I love you. But now I must away."
Ben Stiller wasn't credited with voicing Kier Eagan
Britt Lower confirmed that Stiller was the voice of Lumon's founder back in 2022 in an interview with ET Online. "There's a little Easter egg of a voice," the actress said. "If you're paying close attention, it's Ben's." Stiller joked about the uncredited role on a more recent episode of The Severance Podcast, published on January 15, 2025.
"It's not the real Kier Eagan, because we hear the real Kier Eagan recording in episode 3," Stiller said. "But this is some actor that they hired to do the voice for the congratulatory animated video. Obviously an out-of-work actor who needed the gig." When you have someone of Stiller's profile working behind the camera, it's inevitable that opportunities for small cameos will arise, though this one was surely missed by most viewers — at least on their first time through.
Marc Geller is the actor primarily responsible for playing Kier on the show when those opportunities arise.
Severance has had some other uncredited voice cameos
In "Severance" season 2, the trend of uncredited voice cameos in animated Lumon corporate videos continues. When the MDR team is brought back to work, they're shown a video describing the many changes that have been instituted since their uprising at the end of season 1. The whole thing is narrated by an anthropomorphized version of the Lumon office, and while the role isn't credited, anyone who's ever heard Keanu Reeves before will quickly be able to tell that it's him.
Sarah Sherman of "Saturday Night Live" fame also voices a water tower in the same video, though her part is credited at the end of the episode.
Due to its critical acclaim and the zeitgeist around it, "Severance" has become a popular spot for big names looking to make briefer appearances. Gwendoline Christie plays a small but pivotal role in season 2, for instance, and it's easy to imagine even more stars popping up in one-off roles in the confirmed "Severance" season 3.
All episodes of "Severance" are streaming on Apple TV+.