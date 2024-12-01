The Best Arrested Development Episode, According To IMDb

"Arrested Development" is one of the best TV comedies of all time. Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, it's a show filled with memorable dialogue, expertly written and delivered punchlines, and enough running gags and callbacks to make it reward (nay, demand) multiple viewings. Most of all, the dialogue is so good it simultaneously feels improvised yet too well structured to be improvised. In fact, the original plan was for all the dialogue on "Arrest Development" to be improvised, but the scripts turned out to be too good for that.

Narrated by Ron Howard, "Arrested Development" centers on the formerly wealthy and always dysfunctional Bluth family, who made a fortune in property development. The show follows what happens when they lose everything and their eldest son Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) tries to keep the family together after their patriarch goes to prison.

While "Arrested Development" has plenty of great and otherwise memorable installments, there's one, in particular, that not only managed to top /Film's ranking of the show's best episodes but also holds the highest rating among IMDb users (with a 9.1 score). That would be "Development Arrested," the 13th episode from season 3 and the original series finale back when Fox canceled "Arrested Development" in 2006 (before Netflix later revived the series for a fourth and fifth season).

"Development Arrested" sees George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) released from prison after his charges are fully dropped, and the family finally has access to money again. To celebrate, they host a big party on the RMS Queen Mary, at least until Michael discovers that every shady, illegal, treasonous misdeed the Bluths has ever committed was actually the doing of his mother Lucille (Jessica Walter) — including her lying about Michael's sister, who was really adopted yet made to believe she was Michael's twin sister.