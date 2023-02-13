Netflix Makes A Huge Mistake: All Of Arrested Development To Leave The Streamer In March 2023

Netflix just can't stop getting itself into sticky situations, huh? That's because every season of "Arrested Development" is now on borrowed time. Variety confirmed that the cult sitcom is expected to leave the platform on March 14, even though the streamer owns the rights to the series and produced two seasons of it. Netflix has not commented on the impending erasure, only marking its prospective removal date.

The interesting thing about this potential streaming purge is that, since Netflix owns both the distribution and production rights to "Arrested Development," it would be one of the very few instances where the streamer removed one of their exclusive shows or films. We previously discussed their removal of "Hemlock Grove," but despite Netflix being the distributor of that series, it was not the production studio. That's not the case for "Arrested Development," whose final two seasons were both produced and distributed through a collaboration between Netflix and 20th Century Fox Television.

Needless to say, there may or may not be money in the banana stand.

You can feel any which way you want about the last two Netflix-produced seasons of "Arrested Development." They've proven to be pretty divisive among fans, and the sheer mention of them online will likely get you wrapped into a few arguments. No matter how you feel about them, you have to admit that making them substantially less accessible is too harsh.