How Scientifically Accurate Is Battlestar Galactica?

If a story has faster-than-light starships and chrome-plated robots, that's usually a sign it's thrown scientific accuracy out the airlock. Even so, the 2000s "Battlestar Galactica" reimagining was made as a more "grounded" space opera that put character and politics first. In the series' bible, "Battlestar" co-creator Ronald D. Moore wrote that:

"Our show is built on the idea that a science fiction series can employ ground-breaking special effects, dynamic cinematography, realistic situations, believable characters, and explore contemporary social and political issues without sacrificing dramatic tension or excitement."

To add to that tone, the show steered away from some sci-fi stereotypes to create a more tactile and familiar world for its audience. There were no aliens in "Battlestar Galactica," and its characters used modern tools like guns (no lasers), pens and paper, etc.

Moore got his start in TV writing on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and he wanted "Battlestar Galactica" to avoid the parts of "Star Trek" that frustrated him. One of them? Technobabble or stringing scientific terms together in dialogue to give plot devices the air of realism. There should be less time discussing phony science jargon and more "emotional fallout," Moore wrote in the "Galactica" bible.

Thus, "Battlestar" rarely (though not never) got bogged down in explaining the specifics of how technology works, be it the Battlestar's ability to "jump" across space or the android Cylons' resurrection via downloading their minds into new bodies. When weaselly scientist Gaius Baltar (James Callis) does start speaking in technobable, it's a sign he's trying to befuddle someone.

In the book "The Science of Battlestar Galactica" (by Patrick Di Justo and "Galactica" science consultant Dr. Kevin Grazier), Moore was quoted as saying, "We always tried to make drama work with science on 'BSG,' but when push came to shove, drama wins."