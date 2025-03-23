10 Best Episodes Of The Sopranos, Ranked

"What sick f*** would do something like that on purpose, huh?"

By the end of season 4, Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano) had spent two seasons making a solid case for himself as the most vile character in an ensemble of liars and murderers. His sadistic behavior (exemplified by the cruel and brutal slaying of Tracee, a Bada Bing dancer he believed to be pregnant with his child) was made all the more unsettling by how easy it was for him to lie and/or buy his way into the good graces of the right people to avoid accountability. However, in "Whoever Did This," "The Sopranos" finds a satisfyingly indirect way to finally punish Ralph for his sins.

The episode is best summed up by its non-committal title, both a nod to Ralph's slippery nature and, arguably, a refusal from the writers to reveal the culprit behind the episode's central mystery — whether or not Ralph set fire to the barn that housed his and Tony's prized racing horse to secure a $200,000 insurance payout. This tragedy comes after Ralph's son has been mortally wounded in an accident, inspiring two needs within Ralph — immediate cash for medical bills and spiritual redemption — that drive two opposing reads of the story.

In one, Ralph's flimsy attempts at redemption are subverted by his base impulses, leading him to kill Pie-O-My for an easy cash infusion. In the other, Ralph really didn't kill Pie-O-My, but he's unable to convince Tony of his innocence because of all the evil he'd gotten away with in the past. Without total accountability, Ralph is denied the clean slate he seeks through charity and renewed moral clarity. Tony's rage-filled admonishment of Ralph during his final moments is brilliantly written in such a way that it could apply to Pie-O-My or Tracee, and the audiences is left to wonder what Ralph is truly being punished for.