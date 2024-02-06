Every Person Tony Soprano Killed On The Sopranos

Believe it or not, "The Sopranos" just turned 25. Yes, 25 years ago, the medium of TV changed forever when David Chase's mafia series kicked off what we think of today as the "peak TV era." The impact and influence of "The Sopranos" cannot be overstated — without "The Sopranos," the TV landscape as we know it for the last 25 years would not exist. There would be no "Mad Men," no "Breaking Bad," no "Succession." Watching "The Sopranos" now, you can see the influence on the two-plus decade's worth of shows to come.

While "The Sopranos" started off strong, the common consensus is that the show really became the juggernaut that we know it as in the fifth episode of season 1, titled "College." Why? Because that was the first episode we saw Tony Soprano whack someone. While it seems commonplace now to have an unlikable protagonist leading a show, in 1999, when the episode in question first aired, it was considered a big risk. Here was the lead character, the guy we're supposed to be rooting for, brutally strangling someone to death. It was unheard of, and it changed the face of TV.

Throughout the course of the series, Tony would continue to kill people. While he would frequently order hits, he also wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty. Which brings us to this list, which breaks down every person Tony Soprano killed throughout "The Sopranos."

Needless to say, spoilers follow.