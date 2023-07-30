The Sopranos Changed The Way Steve Buscemi Chooses Roles

Steve Buscemi has been in some of the best films and television series out there, from "Reservoir Dogs" to "Boardwalk Empire." His work spans a multitude of genres, but many of his most notable roles have a single through-line: violence. Buscemi has been cast as many a villainous character in gritty crime dramas, but in more recent years, the actor has moved largely into voice acting for children's animated features like "Boss Baby" or comedic shows like "Miracle Workers" and "Bupkis." What triggered this major career change for Buscemi? As it turns out, one of the best television shows of all time caused the actor to lose his appetite for on-screen bloodshed.

Although he had only a minor recurring role in "The Sopranos," Buscemi was instrumental in the series. Not only was his character a major part of Tony and Christopher's past and one of the show's best characters, but Buscemi also stepped behind the camera for some of the most notable episodes of the six-season run. The season 3 episode, "Pine Barrens," is widely regarded as one of the show's best and even earned Buscemi an Emmy nomination for his direction. Like most people, the actor-director holds the series in very high esteem.

"I think it's the best," he told Charlie Rose in 2007 after the series came to a close. "I really think it's not only the best television show that's been on but I think it's really better than most movies or could compare with any of the greatest films. And they did it week after week for seven seasons, which I think is an amazing feat. The writing, the directing, the cast, was just top-notch across the boards."

So how did a show that Buscemi loved so much change the course of his acting career?