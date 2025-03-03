The Sopranos: The Hidden Meaning Behind Every Animal Explained

The seminal HBO series "The Sopranos" ended almost 20 years ago now, but it remains both relevant and incredibly rewatchable. There are so many details packed into every episode that such rewatches are a joy, because there's almost always something new to discover. And in a show with metaphors aplenty, there are none more powerful or more frequent than the show's use of animals to tell us more about the inner lives of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his closest friends and family. The various members of the sprawling New Jersey criminal organization beneath Tony aren't exactly the kind of guys who open up and talk about their feelings much (even if several of them admit to Tony that they see therapists), so how they interact with the world has to be our guide.

There are a few animals whose appearance doesn't seem to be a metaphor, like the gorillas Tony sees at the zoo. While the death of Adriana La Cerva's (Drea de Matteo) little dog Cosette definitely represented the beginning of the end for both she and her fiancé Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), the dog itself wasn't representative of much other than Adriana's need for a little bit of love. There are plenty of critters who mean quite a bit, however, from Tony's beloved ducks to the tragically doomed racehorse Pie-O-My, so let's break down what it all means. This should go without saying, but there are major spoilers for "The Sopranos" ahead.