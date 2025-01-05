Only One Season Of The Sopranos Is Perfect, According To Rotten Tomatoes

By the time season 3 rolled around, "The Sopranos" had fully hit its stride, bringing in even more players — all of them looking for their own slice of New Jersey — to cause a riot both outside and within Tony's criminal empire, even if that means having to take out their boss in the process. Season 3 also begins with the death of Livia Soprano (due to the unexpected passing of Nancy Marchand) in episode 2, "Proshai, Livushka," setting the stage for the late Soprano matriarch to haunt her son mentally over the years that followed.

Anyway, let's just get this out the way: "Pine Barrens" is not only the highlight and main event of season 3, but it's also a game-changing episode in and of itself. Considered by some to be a bottle episode and directed by Steve Buscemi, the episode sees Tony trying to put out the fire left by Christopher (Michael Imperioli) and Paulie (Tony Sirico) after they run-in with a former Russian soldier and find themselves stranded in the titular frozen spot. Hilarious in places thanks to the constant bickering between Tony's inept captains, "Pine Barrens" marks a major shift in the boss' perspective of who he can trust. It's also one of the first episodes to leave questions for viewers to answer, like whatever happened to the Russian that Paulie deemed "an interior decorator."

With that being said, there's another season 3 episode that deserves a shout-out, even if its primary focus would prefer not to say anything about it all (much as we wish she would).