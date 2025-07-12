How Hugh Laurie Really Feels About House Today

A clue as to why Hugh Laurie might not be all that excited to chat "House" comes from a 2012 interview he did with the Los Angeles Times, wherein the actor remained very complimentary of his time on the show but wasn't shy about sharing the difficulties he faced. Asked about being in every scene and whether that took a physical toll on him, Laurie said, "I was and it did," adding, 'It was a very consuming part, and I worked very hard to get it right. It's a necessary trick of television that characters can't really change. In film, because you know where the ending is, characters can change, but in television, you substitute revelation for change, and that can be hard to pull off."

So hard that Laurie doesn't want to talk about it any more? Perhaps, but it hardly seemed as if he was truly sick of playing one of the greatest detectives in TV history at the time. Rather, he seemed very proud of the work he did on "House," telling the LA Times, "I don't feel he was my character; he's not like me, or I'm not like him, but I do love him. I think it's part of an actor's responsibility to love the character you play, and I found him endlessly unpredictable and funny and self-loathing and unhappy. I was attracted to and moved by his unhappiness."

You can find multiple other examples of Laurie talking positively about "House" over the years, making his refusal to discuss the series with Dr. Mikhail Varshavski all the more perplexing. During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (via UPI) host Stephen Colbert asked Laurie to name his favorite role, with the actor replying, "I think it would have to be House [...] I think House was probably, I felt like, the most thrilling adventure that I'd ever been on as an actor. I just thought it was an amazing experience. I was so lucky; so lucky."

Elsewhere, the actor spoke to The Guardian, telling the outlet, "I did think that 'House' was something I didn't have to apologize for. It was something I was really proud of and it was sort of ... whether you liked it or not, it was undeniable."