Why Kal Penn's Lawrence Kutner Left House M.D.

Prior to his role on "House," Kal Penn had gained notoriety for starring in "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," the first of the "Harold and Kumar" movies. But before that, the actor had harbored modest political ambitions. Though he attended a performing arts high school, he took several political science classes and was influenced by his grandparents, who marched alongside Gandhi in the Indian independence movement. All the while he was acting, Penn maintained an affinity for politics.

As the actor recalled in an NPR interview, after landing his role on "House," he and his co-star Olivia Wilde attended an event for the Barack Obama campaign, where Penn was impressed with what he saw. He ended up helping the campaign for three days in Iowa before Obama won the 2008 Presidential election. It was after this that Penn was offered the opportunity to work as part of his administration. In April 2009, the actor accepted an offer to become an associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement.

As he told NPR, "What are you gonna say, 'No Mr. President, I have another stoner movie to make?'" Of course, accepting this job offer meant that Penn's time on "House" had to come to an end, and he spoke to Michael Ausiello of Entertainment Weekly's "Ausiello Files" about his departure from the show, recalling how he and "House" showrunner David Shore "had a very long discussion." He continued:

"I remember David saying, 'Are you telling me that you're unhappy with the show and that you want to leave so you can go off and do a different show?' And I was like, 'Not at all. I'm actually saying the exact opposite, which is I'm having an incredible time, but there's something aching in me to do something completely different and take a break from the acting thing for a while.' And with their blessing, we were able to work it out."

Still, Penn had no idea how his character would be written out of the show, and he was as shocked as audiences when he read the script for "Simple Explanation," which, though tragic, remains one of the best episodes of "House." Penn told EW, "That news struck me in the same way we hope it strikes the audience: There was a little bit of anger and some depression."