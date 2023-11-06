The Two Biggest Anime Of 2023 Have The Opposite Message About Violence

Spoilers for "Attack on Titan" and "Vinland Saga" follow.

It's been 10 long years, but the "Attack on Titan" anime has finally ended. Based on Hajime Isayama's manga, the series is colossally popular — so much so that as soon as the finale was made available on October 4, the Crunchyroll servers crashed.

One person who thinks you should watch it? Makoto Yukimura, author of the contemporary manga "Vinland Saga." That series also finished its second anime season this year; "Vinland Saga" season 2 was noted for its meditative tone, which downplayed the action of the first season. Earlier this year, during an interview with Anime News Network, Yukimura was asked about his story's shift. He replied that readers who craved violent storytelling may simply not be the best fit for his work: "You should consider 'Attack on Titan' [instead]."

Now, Yukimura and Isayama are fans of each other's work; they even did a joint interview together in 2022. So, I'm certain this was just a lighthearted joke. That said, it's a pretty perceptive wisecrack, for "Attack on Titan" and "Vinland Saga" are the antithesis of each other.

There are some surface similarities. For instance, in an incredible coincidence of production history, both anime were initially animated by WIT Studio, before switching to MAPPA for their latest season. Both of the worlds these studios have brought to life are violent ones, and both series are about how that bloodshed flows in a cycle. Where Isayama and Yukimura differ, though, is their aims and conclusions in writing about violence.