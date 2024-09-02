Every Season Of Attack On Titan, Ranked Worst To Best

"Attack on Titan" is the defining anime of the 2010s, the show that paved the way for a trend of manga getting blockbuster anime adaptations, a show that paved the way for anime to be not just mainstream, but openly talked about in the same vein as prestige TV. Based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, the story follows Eren Yaeger and his friends as they fight against terrifying titans that plague walled-in cities, as they discover the mysteries of the world. The show quickly captivated audiences worldwide and had them obsessing over the bleak story, gruesome action, thrills, plot twists, and the many, many upsetting deaths that proved no character was safe.

With the show now concluded after a decade on the air, it's time to ranked every season of "Attack on Titan." It should be noted that the seasons of this anime were structured slightly differently than some other anime, at least when it came to the naming convention of the seasons. Unlike, say, "Demon Slayer," which simply names each season according to which story arc it's adapting, "Attack on Titan" named its seasons after numbers, only to then split them off according to story arcs, releasing split seasons over two or even three years in several small chunks. Because of this, this list will split each season in the way it was released, with the last two special chapters being considered to be one single "season" as they are clearly the same story arc just split down the middle. Without further ado, here is every season of "Attack on Titan," ranked.