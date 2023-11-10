The Attack On Titan Finale Features A Reference To A Steven Spielberg Masterpiece

Spoilers for "Attack on Titan" follow.

Despite all the twists along the way, the final arc of "Attack On Titan" returned to the initial premise (and threat) of the series: humanity face-to-face with extinction in the form of humanoid giants. These giants march across the Earth as "The Rumbling," flattening everything in their path underfoot. As our heroes fight to stop this onslaught in the series finale, the episode cuts to a crowd of people running from the advancing Titans.

Once they reach a sea cliff, many people start pouring over the side (a beat taken from Chapter 134 of Hajime Isayama's original manga). Then, the episode's animation team (led by directors Yuichiro Hayashi and Tokio Igarashi) makes a striking color choice. The scene goes black-and-white, except for a mother and her baby who retain their color. The mother eventually falls over the cliff but lifts her baby off to others; the crowd passes it around, holding it up as a symbol of their will to survive and retain humanity.

The baby's swaddling blanket is colored red; this can only be a reference to Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List." Said film is about the 20th-century German industrialist Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) who saved close to 1200 Jews during the Holocaust by employing them in his factories.

Spielberg and his cinematographer Janusz Kamiński chose to shoot the film in black and white, but there's a pivotal use of red too.