The Correct Order To Watch Demon Slayer

"Demon Slayer" is one of the most popular anime currently running. It's a cultural phenomenon that's crossed into the mainstream; a franchise that made the leap from the small to the big screen and broke box office records, surpassing even a Christopher Nolan movie to become the highest grossing film worldwide in 2020.

Now, at the height of its popularity, the story of Tanjiro Kamado — who fights a horde of demons in an attempt to cure her sister (who was turned into one of them) with the help of the elite Demon Slayer Corps – is coming to an end. While writing about the correct order to watch a TV show may seem redundant, or unnecessary, or even silly, the fact is that, in recent years, it's become harder to keep track of anime stories thanks to the trend of movies that are actually canon to the series' narrative and, thus, required viewing.

That means that if you want to get into one of the biggest animated shows on the planet before it ends, you should know where to start and where to go from there. This is what you need to know about how to watch "Demon Slayer."