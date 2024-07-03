Why Demon Slayer Is Coming To An End At The Height Of Its Popularity

It's the end of an era. Following the release of the final episode of "Demon Slayer" season 4, Crunchyroll announced it will release "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" as a trilogy of films to cap off the hugely popular adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge's manga of the same name.

The anime follows Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon and who decides to join the elite Demon Slayer Corps in order to find a way to turn his younger sister, Nezuko, into a human after she got transformed into a demon. This news may be surprising to some fans, especially considering the show just premiered in 2019 which — despite what the COVID-19 lockdowns did to our brains — was technically not that long ago. What's more, finishing the story with not just one but three films seems like a surprising move when anime movies based on TV shows are most often just standalone side stories unrelated to the main plot.

When it comes to "Demon Slayer," though, this decision not only makes sense, but it's also what the adaptation has been building to from the start and the ultimate expression of what Ufotable has done adapting the manga. "Demon Slayer," itself the biggest anime of the moment and the defining anime of the 2020s, was always destined for the big screen, for better and worse.

Let's get something out of the way first. "Demon Slayer" is ending because, well, the manga ended and the anime just reached the final arc of the source material. Sure, it could've been extended with filler arcs — much like how the show previously turned the "Hashira Training Arc" into an eight-episode season of TV when a series of short montages would've done the job — but the story didn't have many other places to go.