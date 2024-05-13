How To Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

If the '90s had the surprise hit "Dragon Ball Z," the '00s had "Naruto," and the 2010s had "Attack on Titan," then the 2020s unequivocally belong to "Demon Slayer." The manga by Koyuharu Gotouge and its anime adaptation by studio Ufotable took the world by storm the moment they debuted, with the manga becoming one of the best-selling ever, while the anime became an instant hit. The first film, "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train," overcame Hayao Miyazaki's classic "Spirited Away" to become the highest-grossing Japanese film ever in Japan and the highest-grossing film of 2020 worldwide.

Even its subsequent movies, which are literally just compilations of previously-released season finales plus the first episode of the following season, have made some serious cash, leading us to dub the latest movie, "To the Hashira Training," as a savior of cinema at a time when the box office desperately needed help. The show is set in Taisho-era Japan in a world besieged by demons, undying monsters that feed on human flesh. Though most people are completely unaware of this secret war, the Demon Slayer Corps has been fighting demons for centuries, using special breathing techniques to gain superhuman strength and agility to fight the supernatural monsters.

After season 3 ended with the huge reveal that Nezuko, our protagonist's sister who was turned into a demon, is immune to sunlight, "Demon Slayer" season 4 promises to get us closer to the endgame by preparing the entire corps to war. The first episode of the new season is already out, and here's how you can make sure you don't miss any more demon slaying.