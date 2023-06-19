Demon Slayer Season 4 Teaser Promises More Demon Slaying In Hashira Training Arc

"Demon Slayer" is arguably the biggest anime of the moment. This is a global phenomenon that outgrossed Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" when the "Mugen Train" arc was adapted into a feature film, a show that earned the fourth spot at the box office earlier this year with just the first episode of the third season, and a franchise that is virtually everywhere in Japan right now.

It's easy to see why, too. The manga, by Koyoharu Gotouge, follows all the familiar tropes of classic Shonen Jump titles but delivers them in a fast-paced, compact format that knew how to deliver an exciting story without overextending its welcome. The anime adaptation by studio ufotable manages to take relatively basic art into something gorgeous, with every frame looking epic, and every fight turned to 11.

The plot follows Tanjiro, a young boy living in Taishō era Japan whose family is killed by demons, with his only surviving sister getting turned into a demon herself. He decides to become a titular demon slayer to try and find a way to bring his sister back to normal.

With season 3, "Swordsmith Village Arc," having just wrapped up over the weekend, fans are already looking forward to the next chapter of the story. Fortunately, "Demon Slayer" season 4 has now been confirmed via a teaser that introduces "Hashira Training Arc."