Attack On Titan Creator Always Knew How It Would End – And That Was The Problem

After 10 intense years of heartbreak, shock, horror, and excitement, "Attack on Titan" has finally come to an end. The hugely popular anime ended with a feature-length finale that brought to a close the war against Eren Jaeger and his army of Titans, closing the book on the defining anime of the past decade.

The anime is based on the popular manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, which ended in 2021. Speaking with The New York Times, Isayama explained that the seeds for this ending were sown from the start. "The story that starts with the victim who then goes through this story and becomes the aggressor," he said. "That is something I had in mind right from the get-go."

Ending a long-running show is no easy task. Everyone has their own idea of how the story will and should end, and meeting those expectations is daunting. In recent years, in the wake of frustration with shows like "Lost," the idea that the best way to end a story is to plan it out from the beginning has gained a lot of traction with certain corners of fandom. The reasoning is that, if you plan a story in advance, you can foreshadow it ahead of time to make it more satisfying, and ensure plot holes are resolved before the ending.

Of course, we've seen the fallacy of that idea time and time again. "Breaking Bad" was praised as having one of the best final seasons in the history of TV, but Vince Gilligan and his team did not plan it out — at least, not all of it. Meanwhile, the creators of "Game of Thrones" followed an ending they got from author George R. R. Martin years ahead of its premiere, and it is still considered one of the worst endings in modern TV.