The 15 Most Controversial South Park Episodes Of All Time

Incest. Abortion. Pedophilia. Transphobia. Ableism. Blasphemy. These are many of the theoretically taboo topics that Trey Parker and Matt Stone's transgressive "South Park" has featured in episodes over the years. Liberals think the show is for them when it goes after bigotry and corporate corruption; conservatives think it's for them when it attacks environmentalists and anti-smoking celebrities. Yet sometimes the most offensive episodes aren't necessarily the ones that cause the biggest controversies — the Mormon Church, for example, has remained relatively calm at all the mockery thrown their way by the show — and sometimes the topics one might expect to be hot-button get overshadowed by other details in the same episode.

As such, listing the most offensive episodes might take forever. Below, we have instead listed 15 "South Park" episodes that generated verifiable external controversies, for both serious and frivolous reasons. Let's take a closer look at them.