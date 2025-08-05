Why Isaac Hayes' Chef Left South Park

"South Park" fans still look back fondly at Chef Jerome McElroy, or just Chef as the kids called him. Voiced by Isaac Hayes, Chef was a major presence throughout the first eight seasons. He was there to offer the kids advice and lend a sympathetic ear. But at a certain point, the character's presence in the series dwindled, and in season 10, the show killed him off.

How'd they kill him? Well, they had the wooden bridge he was walking on get struck by lightning. Chef, burning alive from the subsequent fire, fell down a canyon while hitting every jagged rock on the way down. He landed on a sharp tree branch that impaled him, and was then mauled to death by both a mountain lion and a grizzly bear. It's the sort of death that immediately makes you wonder if there was something going on behind the scenes. Why such a sudden, gruesome death for such a long-term beloved character?

For years, the official story was that Hayes, who'd joined the Church of Scientology in the mid-'90s, had been offended by the show's previous jokes at Scientology's expense. The straw that broke the camel's back was supposedly the season 9 episode "Trapped in the Closet," which still ranks among the best "South Park" episodes for many. This episode really laid into the church hard, and the fan narrative was that Hayes quit the show after having had enough of the Scientology bashing.

That would certainly make sense given the actual plot of Chef's last episode, which revolves around the kids' discovery that Chef's been brainwashed by the Super Adventure Club, a shady cult that's clearly a stand-in for Scientology. The boys almost succeed in de-brainwashing him, but Chef returns to the cult and is quickly punished by God with that deadly lightning strike.

It seemed pretty clear that "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were angry with Hayes for quitting the show over his devotion to Scientology, so they brutally killed off his character in revenge. But it turns out there's more to the story.