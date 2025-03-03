The 5 Worst South Park Episodes, Ranked

The problem with "Funnybot" is that it's not very entertaining, very bold, or ... well, very funny. This "South Park" season 15 episode goes a bit meta and tackles the very concept of comedy — something the show had already done quite effectively with, say, "The Terrance and Philip Show." In "Funnybot," Parker and Stone opt to deliver their satire payload by making the episode as predictable and bland as possible, a decision driven by either misguided design or particularly ironic accident.

It all begins when Jimmy (Parker) hosts a painfully boring comedy award ceremony that irks the whole of Germany when the country wins the award for Most Unfunny People. Yeah, that old chestnut. It would still be a fine setup for a truly left-field spin — remember what the show did to Canadians — but instead, the episode doubles down with its predictable stereotypes. The Germans opt for an engineering solution and manufacture the Funnybot, a vaguely Dalek-looking technological answer to the country's inherent humorlessness. From that point on, the episode continues to go through the motions: Funnybot's jokes are awful, but people like them anyway. Soon, his joke programming goes awry and he goes homicidal, delivering yet another "classic" joke at its country of origin's expense as the German robot threatens the world.

"South Park" is a rare show that can usually be expected to deliver at least one narrative sucker punch per episode. Because of the high bar the show has set, it's doubly disappointing to see a run-of-the-mill episode like "Funnybot" go through the motions and waste all of its potential by taking the easiest route in every turn. The most boring episode of a middling "South Park" season, "Funnybot" is something this show should never be: cookie-cutter and lazy.