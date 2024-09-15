The 10 Best South Park Episodes, Ranked

As of September 2024, "South Park" has aired 328 episodes over 26 seasons. Not all of these episodes are winners, but there've been enough classics to make it seem wild for anyone to think they could narrow it down to just a top 10. Nevertheless, I'm going to try, and all I ask is that you show me some grace when I inevitably exclude some of your favorites.

For full disclosure, I should confess that I am a big fan of Butters, Tweek, and pre-Tegridy Farms Randy, so don't be surprised if they seem a little over-represented. I also still hold a grudge against Cartman for eating all the skin off those KFC wings, so I'm not gonna include many episodes where Cartman gets a win. I prefer the episodes where Cartman suffers or is punished for his lifetime of horrendous behavior. In other words, "With Apologies to Jesse Jackson" is getting snubbed here, seeing as it features a subplot where Cartman successfully bullies a little person to the point of mental deterioration.

I'm also generally not a fan of the gross-out humor, so episodes like "Human CentiPad" won't be making the list, despite having some of the funniest individual moments in the show. As much as I appreciate the absurdity of Apple's terms and conditions allowing them to throw Kyle into the middle of a human centipede situation, the fact that I can't eat a snack while watching this knocks that episode out of the top 10 for me.

Spoilers below...