South Park Declares War On Donald Trump With Its Shocking Season 27 Premiere

"South Park" is back, and the season 27 premiere felt like watching episodes 200 and 201 back in 2010. This is to say, you better check it out on Paramount+ as soon as possible, seeing as it's extremely possible it'll soon join the list of other infamously banned "South Park" episodes that were quickly scraped off the face of the Earth.

After creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone didn't mince words in their rather angry reaction to season 27 being delayed (blaming complications with the ongoing Paramount and Skydance merger that Parker and Stone called "a s*** show"), the premiere episode is finally here. As it turns out, Parker and Stone decided to go full scorched earth, taking down not only Paramount but also the twice-impeached president and indicted felon Donald Trump.

This may come as a surprise to some viewers. Given the recently-reported $1.5 billion dollar deal between Parker and Stone and Paramount+ for the streaming rights to "South Park," some folks might've expected Parker and Stone to bend the knee by staying away from politics for the foreseeable future. Of course, as we now know, they went in the opposite direction with the latest "South Park" premiere, "Sermon on the 'Mount."

In the episode, Eric Cartman (Parker) ends up going through a bit of an existential crisis when he realizes being "woke" has gone out of fashion and the current political climate has made it more than acceptable for racists, sexists, and homophobic fascists to be open about their opinions and favorite slurs. This also means Cartman's opinions are no longer outrageous but common, and he himself is no longer special. Making matters worse, PC Principal (also Parker) has renamed himself Preach Christ Principal and — convinced the only path forward for the county is to accept Christ in their hearts — literally brought Jesus to South Park's elementary school, shattering any separation between church and state — as Randy Marsh (also Parker ... again) realizes when he asks ChatGPT about it.

Oh, yes, and we also see Trump hooking up with Satan at the White House.