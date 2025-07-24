South Park Declares War On Donald Trump With Its Shocking Season 27 Premiere
"South Park" is back, and the season 27 premiere felt like watching episodes 200 and 201 back in 2010. This is to say, you better check it out on Paramount+ as soon as possible, seeing as it's extremely possible it'll soon join the list of other infamously banned "South Park" episodes that were quickly scraped off the face of the Earth.
After creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone didn't mince words in their rather angry reaction to season 27 being delayed (blaming complications with the ongoing Paramount and Skydance merger that Parker and Stone called "a s*** show"), the premiere episode is finally here. As it turns out, Parker and Stone decided to go full scorched earth, taking down not only Paramount but also the twice-impeached president and indicted felon Donald Trump.
This may come as a surprise to some viewers. Given the recently-reported $1.5 billion dollar deal between Parker and Stone and Paramount+ for the streaming rights to "South Park," some folks might've expected Parker and Stone to bend the knee by staying away from politics for the foreseeable future. Of course, as we now know, they went in the opposite direction with the latest "South Park" premiere, "Sermon on the 'Mount."
In the episode, Eric Cartman (Parker) ends up going through a bit of an existential crisis when he realizes being "woke" has gone out of fashion and the current political climate has made it more than acceptable for racists, sexists, and homophobic fascists to be open about their opinions and favorite slurs. This also means Cartman's opinions are no longer outrageous but common, and he himself is no longer special. Making matters worse, PC Principal (also Parker) has renamed himself Preach Christ Principal and — convinced the only path forward for the county is to accept Christ in their hearts — literally brought Jesus to South Park's elementary school, shattering any separation between church and state — as Randy Marsh (also Parker ... again) realizes when he asks ChatGPT about it.
Oh, yes, and we also see Trump hooking up with Satan at the White House.
South Park is angrier than ever
This moment comes after the angry parents of South Park realize that Mr. Garrison (you guessed it, also Parker) is no longer acting as president, but has returned to South Park to live a normal life. In his stead, the country is being led by an incredibly unsubtle parody of Trump, who now talks like a Canadian character in the show, and is portrayed using a very real cut-out of the real Trump's face, which the show has done previously with the likes of Saddam Hussein.
The president is seen walking angrily around the White House screaming at everyone and threatening to sue everyone he comes across, complaining that a painter is doing a portrait of him with a very small, tiny penis — which we see is but a reflection of his real member in what's arguably the most visible a sitting president's genitalia has been on network TV. Not only that, but Trump also shares his bed with Satan himself, as some notes from "I Can Change" (the song Hussein sings in the movie "South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut") plays in the background while he's introduced. Satan even says Trump reminds him "of someone I used to date."
The episode is full of other unsubtle material yanked from recent headlines, including Cartman bemoaning the loss of NPR (because he can't laugh at their liberal content anymore) and several jabs aimed directly at Comedy Central owner Paramount. When the citizens of South Park try to protest the president, even Jesus himself begs them to just bend over and stop attacking Trump for fear of being sued or worse. "Do you guys really want to wind up like Colbert?" Jesus asks, all while a "60 Minutes" crew covers the citizen protest and repeatedly clarifies they are in no way affiliated with them out of fear of retribution.
Eventually, as part of a settlement between the town and the president, the people of South Park agree to run pro-Trump propaganda — which the show does in the form of PSA that uses AI to portray Trump shouldering humanity's sins as he marches through the desert, strips down, and then collapses on the ground. The episode then ends with Trump's tiny penis talking to him, proclaiming he endorses this message.
Will the episode no longer be streaming in the coming days? Time will tell, but between "Sermon on the 'Mount" and how quickly Parker and Stone assembled this scathing critique and parody of their corporate overlords and the sitting president, it's unlikely we'll return to just normal "South Park" anytime soon. This is the angriest the show has been in years, and it's just getting started.