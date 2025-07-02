South Park's Creators Reacted To Season 27's Delay (And They Didn't Mince Words)

Comedy Central has announced that season 27 of "South Park" is getting delayed two weeks and is now going to be released on July 23, 2025. It's not that long of a delay, considering viewers haven't gotten a single new episode of "South Park" since 2023 (not counting the single "special" episode that dropped in 2024). Still, the delay is bad news, if not as bad as Kenny dying an absurd number of times. Now, however, the situation has gotten dicey, with the official "South Park" social media account having shared a, well, very "South Park" statement from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

"This merger is a s*** show and it's f***ing up 'South Park.' We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow,'" the statement reads.

Specifically, Parker and Stone's statement is referencing the proposed merger between Comedy Central's parent company Paramount Global and Skydance Media, which was inked last year but has yet to fully close. Now, Parker and Stone's response absolutely rules. This is a very "South Park" reaction, a bridge-burning, no-nonsense, filter-off comment we rarely see from creators. (For a very tonally different shot at executives, watch the response from the creators of "The Tiny Chef Show" to their series getting canceled.)

But there is a lot more here than just Parker and Stone being mad at Comedy Central, because this statement is but the latest chapter in a long fight between the duo and Paramount. Let's go back to the very beginning. It all started back in 2007 with the establishment of South Park Digital Studios, a partnership between Paramount (which owns Comedy Central) and Parker and Stone. The plan was for the studio to handle the streaming rights to the show (a new concept at the time), with neither of the concerned parties fully in control.