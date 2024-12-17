How Many Times Has Kenny McCormick Died On South Park?

One of the earlier running gags on Matt Stone's and Trey Parker's animated sitcom "South Park" was the repeated, comedic death of Kenny McCormick. Kenny (Stone) was the best friend of Stan (Parker), Kyle (also Stone), and Cartman (also Parker), and he seemed to be the most ... worldly of the four. Kenny's face was usually covered mostly by an outsize orange coat, and all of his dialogue was muffled and incomprehensible. Later, it would be established that Kenny was incredibly impoverished and that he seemed to know a lot more about sex, drugs, and crime than an eight-year-old ought to.

For the first six seasons of the series, from 1997 to 2002, Kenny died in almost every single episode. Kenny's deaths were usually very demonstrative, with the young boy being impaled on a flagpole or cut in half by a chainsaw. When Kenny died, one of his friends would briefly respond, "Oh my God, they killed Kenny!" (with another chiming in with "You bastard!"). Both Kenny's death and the reactive line of dialogue originated in Stone's and Parker's 1992 short "Jesus vs. Frosty," as well as in their much slicker 1995 short film "The Spirit of Christmas." Kenny's death was a cheap, shocking way to get laughs, and it was mostly effective. To add to the grimness of Kenny's many demises, his corpse would often be seen being picked at by rats.

Kenny was also miraculously resurrected at the beginning of every episode, often with no fanfare whatsoever. Sometimes, he merely appeared out of thin air. Then, like clockwork, he would die once again. No one seems to have remembered that he had died many times before.

Eventually, Stone and Parker stopped killing Kenny, and the character now lives to the end of most "South Park" episodes. This, of course, begs the question: how many times did Kenny die? Luckily, we have access to those numbers.