Why South Park Is Leaving Max For Paramount+ In 2025

"South Park" has been a staple of the television landscape for nearly three decades. Since its debut in 1997, it's been right up there with "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy" as the most popular, influential animated series on the air (although it does feel like creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have found a way to stay a bit more relevant than recent episodes of "The Simpsons," for example). In that way, the show still has tremendous value. That's why the streaming rights have been, to put it mildly, a bit of a complicated mess.

What fans of the show need to be aware of is that, before long, every episode of "South Park" and all of the made-for-streaming specials will be streaming on Paramount+. As it stands, Max is home to the show's first 25 seasons, but that's going to change in 2025. As was confirmed by Paramount in a press release in February 2022, once that Max deal expires, everything will live under the Paramount+ roof. That being the case, it's probably worth explaining why this is happening, and how we got here in the first place.

Let's rewind the clock. In 2019, as the streaming wars were beginning to heat up, HBO Max cut a $500 million deal for the rights to "South Park." This was before Warner Bros. Discovery renamed the streamer simply to Max. Either way, this was a landmark transaction. It was also, rather crucially, before Paramount had its own streaming service. Comedy Central, where the show airs, is ultimately under the Paramount corporate umbrella. So, at the time, the company was happy to take the money. Things have since changed.

CBS All Access was rebranded as Paramount+ in 2021. Because of what happened during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, every studio in town, save for Sony for the most part, went full-steam ahead into streaming, viewing it as the one and only future for the industry. It also meant that all of these companies wanted the best movies and TV shows they could get for those services. That brings us back to the "South Park" rights.