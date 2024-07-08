The Paramount Merger Is Finally Official - And It Could Have Been So Much Worse

It's finally official. After months of discussions, speculation, and close calls, Paramount has agreed to a merger with Skydance. Paramount is one of the oldest studios in Hollywood and Skydance is a major production company with close ties to the studio, having worked with it on the "Mission: Impossible" and "Terminator" franchises, among many other projects. The Paramount/Skydance merger originally looked like it was going to happen last month before the rug got pulled out. Now, the two companies have come back together to hopefully forge a more secure future in a rapidly changing entertainment business landscape.

Paramount's special committee has now unanimously approved the merger. Skydance and RedBird Capital partnered on the deal, which had to be signed off on by Paramount's controlling shareholder Shari Redstone. She owns National Amusements, which controls the majority stake of Paramount. So, what did they finally agree to, exactly? Let's get into the nitty-gritty of it all.

Per a press release, Skydance will merge with Paramount in an all-stock transaction valuing Skydance at $4.75 billion. Skydance stakeholders will receive 317 million shares of stock valued at $15 per share. Skydance and RedBird will invest $2.4 billion to acquire National Amusements for cash as well as $4.5 billion for the stock/cash merger. It will also pay $1.5 billion, which will be added to Paramount's balance sheet. That means the deal is valued at roughly $8.4 billion or just a little less than the $8.5 billion Amazon paid to acquire MGM in 2022.

The only hitch here is that Paramount has a 45-day "go-shop" period, which means that other suitors can come forward with a better offer. But it more or less looks like this is going to happen, given how hard it was to get the deal done. While there are certainly going to be downsides including layoffs and likely cost-cutting measures, this is probably a best-case scenario for the moviegoers and TV lovers of the world.