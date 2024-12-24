5 Banned South Park Episodes You Can't Watch On Max

Even before "South Park" debuted, it was controversial. In the mid-1990s, Matt Stone and Trey Parker put together a pair of Christmas-themed animated shorts full of violence and foul language. The second short, 1995's "The Spirit of Christmas," featured Jesus Christ and Santa Claus savagely beating each other up. Several kids were killed in the melee. That short was distributed on bootleg VHS cassettes by multiple Hollywood celebrities, most notably George Clooney, and Parker and Stone suddenly had the ear of producers and muckety-mucks.

"South Park" debuted in 1997, and it retained all the potty jokes and shock humor as the holiday special. It was an instant smash, gaining attention for its daring attitude and edgy comedy. Many liked the pairing of shock humor with crude animation, lending "South Park" an anarchic, punk rock feeling. For its first few seasons, "South Park" was beloved by edgelords and intellects alike.

Against all odds, "South Park" has remained on the air for 25 years. And while Stone and Parker have grown and changed as comedians, they have constantly endeavored to keep "South Park" as confrontational and shocking as always. Just when you think they've blown the lid off of the last possible sensitive topic, they push the envelope even further.

Often, the jokes land, however edgy. Sometimes, though, Stone and Parker go too far. "South Park" is currently available on Max (although it's moving to Paramount+ soon) and five of the show's notorious episodes have been banned from the platform. The reasons for the five episodes' bans vary, but as of this writing, one has to watch them by other means than streaming. Below are the five episodes in question.