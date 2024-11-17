The Bitter Feud Between South Park And Family Guy, Fully Explained

In the two-part "South Park" episode "Cartoon Wars" from 2006, it's revealed that an upcoming episode of "Family Guy" will feature the Prophet Muhammad as a character. The citizens of the titular town become terrified over the thought of military retaliation from various Islam-majority countries, since depictions of Muhammad are typically seen as blasphemous to many Muslim adherents. The episode came in the wake of a 2005 controversy when the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten published comic strips that depicted Muhammad, sparking protests and even riots.

By the end of the episode, the citizens of South Park are literally burying their heads in the sand, trying to prove that they haven't been looking at the "Family Guy" Muhammad episode. "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker were trying to state, in their clumsy, cynical way, that it's silly to get offended by such things, and no one should be sensitive to the beliefs of others. 2006 was a time when "South Park" shifted from being a crass and sardonic spoof of good manners to being outwardly bitter about everything.

But, as it turns out, the Muhammad controversy proved to be the backdrop for Stone's and Parker's true object of criticism: Seth MacFarlane, the creator of "Family Guy."

In "Cartoon Wars," the ordinarily evil Cartman (Parker) sensitively finds that the makers of "Family Guy" did something that was genuinely offensive to Muslims, and goes to the "Family Guy" studio in Hollywood to express his distaste. It turns out, though, that he doesn't care about Muslims and instead really just wants to sabotage "Family Guy" because he hates their lazy gag-writing. He is merely using his censorship-based outrage as a way inside.

Cartman eventually finds that "Family Guy" doesn't hire human writers, but an aggregation of trained manatees to come up with its "gags."

This episode, an earnest criticism, kicked off a bitter rivalry between Stone & Parker and MacFarlane that has never been resolved.